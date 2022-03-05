Pregame: No. 8 Purdue (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) vs. Indiana (18-11, 9-10)

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue has had an almost uniquely star-crossed season, at least as far as on-court results. Out of its six losses, four have come because of miraculous, contested 3-pointers in the last 20 seconds. Two of those came in back-to-back games over the last week, when Michigan State and Wisconsin broke the Boilermakers' hearts and cost them a chance at a record 25th Big Ten title. The loss to the Badgers had some particular sting, coming as it did after Wisconsin banked in a pair of long-range, well-defended jumpers in the final minute to win 70-67.

When a team deals with bad luck or heartbreak on that scale, it can react one of two ways. First, it can get angry and decide to play well enough to win by 20 and pre-empt any end-of-game heroics. Purdue certainly has the talent, experience and, it believes, the mental toughness to take that route. But the Boilermakers could also respond the other way: play tight and begin waiting for the other shoe to drop in close games, thus making a crushing loss even more likely.

Indiana knows about that latter reaction all too well. It has played that way in close games repeatedly this season and especially in the last several weeks. So it is the Hoosiers have held leads in the last four minutes of five straight games, but have only been able to win two of them, when three wins in that stretch likely would have cemented their place on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Hoosiers therefore come to Mackey Arena this afternoon absolutely needing a victory over their hated rival in the season-finale for both teams to secure a spot in the tournament. Indiana comes into this game hoping the Boilermakers are feeling the weight of all of those close losses. After all, Purdue has been so snake-bit even the Hoosiers were able to close out a victory against the Boilers, thanks to a corner 3-pointer from Rob Phinisee with 17 seconds left Jan. 20 at Assembly Hall. Indiana is 3-6 in games decided by five points or fewer or in overtime and that triumph over the Boilers, which ended a nine-game Hoosiers losing streak in the series, was one of those three successes. (Wisconsin, by comparison is 11-0 in games decided by five points or fewer.)

Now, Indiana must replicate the success it had in Bloomington six weeks ago. The Hoosiers have not won consecutive games against Purdue since 2013, but if they cannot pull out an improbable win this afternoon, they will need at least two victories in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the Big Dance, in all likelihood. More than an hour before tipoff this afternoon, the Purdue student section was already in full throat, chanting "N-I-T" at the Hoosiers as the Cream and Crimson warmed up. When Indiana beat Purdue in January, the crowd at Assembly Hall was one of the best in that arena in a half-decade. The confines won't be nearly so friendly this afternoon.

The Boilermakers don't have quite as much as to play for today on paper, but the mental boost from not going into the postseason riding a three-game losing streak can't be overstated. Purdue has gone a disappointing 3-3 down the stretch of the regular season and it badly needs a win to feel like its back on the right track. A season sweep at the hands of a none-too-strong Indiana team would also not bode well for the future of the rivalry in West Lafayette. Add to all that the emotion of Senior Day, which will recognize program cornerstones Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr., and it's not hard to see how difficult to swallow a loss this afternoon would be for the Boilers.

On paper, Purdue is the better team, but that was also true in January. Back then, the Hoosiers were able to take a big early lead and then stay close because of terrific performances from point guard Phinisee and Xavier Johnson, who combined for 38 points and a 6-for-11 mark from 3-point range. Purdue has proven susceptible to play-making guards like Johnson, struggling to stay in front on the perimeter. Johnson is an explosive player and if he can get to the rim and make good decisions, the Hoosiers could do some damage. Purdue has done a better job defensively in recent games, however, with Hunter stepping up as something of a defensive stopper. He did a terrific job against Wisconsin star Johnny Davis and will try to similarly slow down Johnson this afternoon. Phinisee, a Lafayette native, remains a wild card, but he has had some good games playing as a turncoat in front of his hometown fans.

The first time these teams played, Indiana All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis got into foul trouble early and was on the floor for only 11 minutes, scoring four points. That turned out to be something of a blessing in disguise for the Hoosiers, at least defensively. Jackson-Davis can't really hope to stop Purdue's Zach Edey or Trevion Williams (the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball is not really a center after all at just 6-foot-9), but in his absence, 7-0 center Michael Durr stepped in and played a season-high 24 minutes. Durr is not much of a threat offensively, but he walled up on defense and held Edey and Williams to a season-low 14 combined points. Jackson-Davis is Indiana's star, but we might see a lot of Durr this afternoon. I'm interested to see whether Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson tries some lineups with Jackson-Davis at power forward and Durr. We haven't seen much of that this season, but it was originally going to be a fixture of this team's rotation. A must-win game might be as good a time as any to spring it on an unsuspecting team.

A decisive factor in this game could be free throw shooting. The first time these teams met, it was a race to the bottom in that area, with Purdue going 7 for 17 and Indiana "prevailing" with a 14-for-24 mark. In its loss to Wisconsin, the Boilermakers went 11 for 20 at the line, while the Badgers were 11 of 12. Purdue is at its best when it has a significant advantage on the stripe; its size usually provides that, but if the Boilers aren't making their shots at the foul line their offensive advantage shrinks somewhat. Indiana might have to count on that today, out-gunned as it is in the paint.

