Purdue gets No. 3 seed in Big Ten Tournament

Purdue will be the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and will get a double bye into the tournament's quarterfinals. The Boilermakers will face one of three teams – Ohio State, Penn State and Minnesota – at 9 p.m. Friday on the Big Ten Network.

As of this afternoon, the Boilermakers still had a chance at the No. 2 seed, but Illinois grabbed it with a 74-72 win over Iowa on the season's final day.

Purdue's first tournament opponent will be determined during the opening two rounds. No. 11 seed Penn State (12-16), led by former Boiler associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry, will face the 14th-seeded Golden Gophers (13-16) in the first round Wednesday. The winner will move on meet the Buckeyes (19-10) on Thursday for the right to face the Boilermakers.

Purdue beat the Golden Gophers 88-73 in Minneapolis on Feb. 2, topped Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions 74-67 in State College, Pennsylvania on Jan. 8 and dispatched the Buckeyes 81-78 at Mackey Arena on Jan. 30 behind a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jaden Ivey.

