Mastodons go cold, fall in Horizon League semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue Fort Wayne's high-powered offense blew a fuse in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals and the lights went out on the Mastodons' 10-game win streak and their hopes for the first NCAA Tournament bid in program history.

No. 2 seed PFW, which came into the game 23rd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, went 3 for 20 from beyond the arc and shot 29% overall in a 57-43 loss to the third-seeded Norse at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Northern Kentucky (20-11) will meet No. 4 seed Wright State, which upset top-seeded Cleveland State in the earlier semifinal, on Tuesday night for a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Mastodons (21-11) lost for the first time since Jan. 30, coming up one win short of equaling the all-time program record. They will wait to hear whether they will be selected for the National Invitation Tournament, which will reveal its bracket shortly after the NCAA Tournament reveal Sunday.

PFW trailed 25-19 at halftime after missing all 12 3-pointers it attempted in the first half. Damian Chong Qui knocked down the first 3 of the night for the Mastodons with 17:37 to play, bringing them within 27-22.

The Norse answered with eight straight points, culminating when Sam Vinson stripped the ball from PFW's Jalon Pipkins and fed Marques Warrick for a fastbreak layup and a 35-22 lead. The lead ballooned to 16 at 42-26 when Trey Robinson knifed to the rim for another layup with 11:34 to play.

The Norse out-rebounded PFW 46-29.

Ra Kpedi led Purdue Fort Wayne with nine points and seven rebounds. Chong Qui had nine points, four rebounds and two blocks. Top scorers Jalon Pipkins and Jarred Godfrey combined for 17 points on 5 for 26 from the field.

The Mastodons scored at least 70 points during all 10 games of their win streak, but they were held to less than 50 for the second time in three matchups against the Norse this season.

