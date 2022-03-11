Big Ten Tournament Pregame: 3) Purdue (25-6) vs. 11) Penn State (14-16)

INDIANAPOLIS – Before Purdue coach Matt Painter faced his former assistant Micah Shrewsberry for the first time in January, he was asked whether he would enjoy being on the sideline opposite one of his good friends. His answer was immediate:

"Not really," Painter said. "It goes back to when Coach (Bruce) Weber [whom Painter coached under at Southern Illinois and then coached against in the Big Ten] was at Illinois. You don't want to see somebody you've been with, had success with, had struggles with. ... When you're on the other side of things, it's a little bit different."

Painter coached against Shrewsberry, in his first year as Penn State's head coach, once during the regular season. He probably thought that was the only time he'd have to see his protégé on the other bench this year, but the No. 11 seed Nittany Lions upset sixth-seeded Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament second round Thursday, setting up a clash with the Boilermakers in tonight's quarterfinals.

No. 3 seed Purdue defeated Penn State 74-67 at the Bryce Jordan Center in January and is heavily favored to win tonight against a team that would have to reach the conference tournament finals just to run its overall record to .500. But Painter cautioned the double bye in the tournament – a luxury Purdue earned by finishing in the top four in the conference standings in the regular season – can be a tricky spot for even the best teams; the added rest, he said, certainly helps in the later rounds, but in the first game the high-seeded team plays, it will be facing an opponent which is already familiar with the environment and is coming off a win (or in Penn State's case, two wins). The lower-seeded team can easily spring an upset in that scenario and Purdue has been bounced from the bracket in its first game in three of the last four tournaments (not counting the incomplete 2020 event) despite being a top four seed in each of them.

Penn State is a particular threat to come out with more energy than the Boilermakers because that is how the Nittany Lions play almost all the time. Shrewsberry's team didn't have a ton of success in his inaugural regular season, but he got his players to play very hard. Forward John Harrar, the second-leading rebounder in the Big Ten at 10.3 per contest, certainly needed little convincing: the fifth-year senior's motor has been one of the best in the Big Ten for years. Purdue will have to match his intensity on the glass, otherwise he could steal a bevy of extra possessions for the Nittany Lions. Penn State likes to keep games to as few possessions as possible anyway, so that would be even more impactful than usual. Harrar had 10 points and eight rebounds the first time these teams met.

In that previous matchup, Purdue struggled to contain Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, a Siena transfer who notched 21 points and 10 assists, scoring or assisting on more than 60% of the Nittany Lions' points. Purdue, as it has all year with crafty guards, struggled to keep Pickett out of the paint and he ate the Boilermakers up with kick-out passes and floaters from 8-12 feet.

"He has that old-man game where he’s upright with the basketball," Painter said of Pickett. "He’s hesitating. He’s herky-jerky. It’s hard to keep that focus with him. The dribble makes him comfortable. He’s more of a dribble shooter than a catch-and-shoot shooter. He can pass the basketball, he can make a pull-up, he has good size."

The Boilermakers are hoping Eric Hunter Jr., who has developed into Purdue's best defensive stopper as the season has progressed, can keep Pickett from finding ways into the lane.

For Purdue, this is the start of the postseason. The Boilermakers fell short of a Big Ten regular-season title, but get another chance at conference hardware this weekend. They have bigger goals beyond the Big Ten Tournament, but they can improve their seed in March Madness if they roll through the conference's postseason extravaganza. After a very-good-but-at-times-inconsistent regular season, the time is now for Purdue to find another gear. Does this team have it? We'll start to find out tonight.

