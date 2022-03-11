Halftime: (3) Purdue 35, (11) Penn State 31

INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Painter warned earlier this week that teams with the double bye in the Big Ten Tournament have to survive their first half in the tournament, when they face a team that is coming off a victory and already familiar with the terrain.

Purdue learned Painter's lesson the hard way against No. 11 seed Penn State tonight as the Boilermakers came out flat and were overwhelmed in the early going by the Nittany Lions' energy. Penn State led by as many as 10 in the first half, but a late Purdue run pushed the Boilers in front 35-31 at the break. Still, Purdue has seen this movie before; when it lets nominally inferior teams hang around, bad things happen.

The Nittany Lions are a confident bunch, coming off back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Ohio State and the Boilermakers were unable to match that intensity in the early going tonight. Zach Edey scored on a post move on Purdue's first possession, but then did not touch the ball close to the basket again until near the midway point of the first half. Purdue's shot selection was questionable at best in the game's opening segments.

The bigger problem, however, was Purdue's defense. The Boilermakers were unable to keep Penn State's guards, especially crafty Siena transfer Jalen Pickett, out of the paint and that created all kinds of rotation issues. Pickett has nine points and three assists; whenever he gets into the lane, Penn State's offense is nearly unstoppable. Moreover, Nittany Lions forward John Harrar has been, as usual, the most energetic player on the floor, out-working Purdue's bigs for several baskets despite his inferior size. Harrar has nine points on 4-for-5 shooting, plus six rebounds at the break and added a steal for good measure. Penn State is perfectly positioned to surprise a listless favorite because its baseline level of intensity is already so high. The Nittany Lions knocked Purdue on its heels and the Boilers haven't really woken up yet.

One player who did his best to rouse the Boilermakers from their slumber was center Trevion Williams. With Edey struggling to get established and Purdue trailing 12-2, Williams entered the game at the under-16 timeout and immediately went to work, scoring in the post on Purdue's first possession after the timeout and then dishing to Mason Gillis for a layup. He added an old-fashioned 3-point play on a tough floater from 10 feet moments later and generally lifted Purdue's energy level to the point the Nittany Lions were unable to run away with the game. Williams has seven points, three rebounds and three assists at halftime.

But Williams was only the appetizer for what came near the end of the half: Jaden Ivey snapping out of the mini-slump in which he had been mired. The sophomore, who went 2 for 11 against Indiana in the regular-season finale and missed his first three shots tonight, finally got into the scoring column with a driving layup to make it 22-15. He followed that with a spectacular fading floater plus a foul and then dribbled into a pull-up 3-pointer that dropped from 24 feet away. That latter shot wasn't a particularly good take – Williams had good post position under the basket – but Ivey was feeling it. He took that feeling to other end of the floor, where he notched an enormous block of a jump shot, swatting it into the fourth row before bellowing at the crowd.

At the break, Ivey has 11 points on 4 for 8 from the field and has clearly decided to be this team's emotional motor tonight.

Purdue went in front for the first time all night thanks to an unlikely source: sophomore Brandon Newman. Newman hadn't played since Feb. 10 because Painter couldn't find minutes for him, but he got into the game midway through the half tonight and turned in seven points on a trio of jumpers, including a go-ahead 3-pointer off a beautiful skip pass from Williams. The pro-Purdue crowd erupted when Newman entered the game.

Painter said earlier this week the game gets easier for those with the double bye after the first half of their first game in the tournament. If that's the case, Purdue should be able to get past the Nittany Lions. But Penn State is unlikely to fold just because the Boilermakers re-took the lead. Purdue will have to earn every bit of a trip to the semifinals.

