Purdue beats Penn State 69-61 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 3 seed Purdue survived a slow start and a late Penn State comeback to beat the 11th-seeded Nittany Lions 69-61 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Jaden Ivey led the Boilermakers with 17 points and seven rebounds and Zach Edey chipped in 15 points to lead Purdue (26-6) into a semifinal matchup with No. 7 seed Michigan State on Saturday.

3 Takeaways

Jaden Ivey finds his way: Ivey went 2 for 11 against Indiana in the regular-season finale and coach Matt Painter said he was pressing somewhat, going away from the gameplan and attacking the Hoosiers' defense where it was strongest. At the outset, it looked as though Ivey might be headed for another difficult game tonight as he missed his first three shots, none of which were particularly wise takes. Instead, the star sophomore came alive when Purdue most needed a spark, near the midway point of the first half. With the Boilermakers somewhat flat, Ivey finished a spectacular floater plus a foul, pulled up into a 24-foot 3-pointer that splashed down and added an emphatic rejection of a Penn State jump shot on the next possession, swatting it into the fourth row and shouting at the top of his lungs. He eventually scored nine points during a 16-4 Boiler run that changed the tenor of the game. He clearly realized Purdue needed an emotional wake-up call and he took it upon himself to provide it. That's leadership from a young player and Purdue will likely need a similar stretch at some point in the NCAA Tournament.

Ivey went 2 for 11 against Indiana in the regular-season finale and coach Matt Painter said he was pressing somewhat, going away from the gameplan and attacking the Hoosiers' defense where it was strongest. At the outset, it looked as though Ivey might be headed for another difficult game tonight as he missed his first three shots, none of which were particularly wise takes. Instead, the star sophomore came alive when Purdue most needed a spark, near the midway point of the first half. With the Boilermakers somewhat flat, Ivey finished a spectacular floater plus a foul, pulled up into a 24-foot 3-pointer that splashed down and added an emphatic rejection of a Penn State jump shot on the next possession, swatting it into the fourth row and shouting at the top of his lungs. He eventually scored nine points during a 16-4 Boiler run that changed the tenor of the game. He clearly realized Purdue needed an emotional wake-up call and he took it upon himself to provide it. That's leadership from a young player and Purdue will likely need a similar stretch at some point in the NCAA Tournament. Brandon Newman has stayed ready: Purdue is loaded at shooting guard. Between Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic, the Boilermakers have the top two spots on the depth chart locked up at that position. That made minutes somewhat scarce in the beginning of the season for sophomore Brandon Newman. Once Painter realized Newman was struggling to find a rhythm in the short bursts he got to see the court, the former Valparaiso High School star became the odd man out in the Boiler rotation. Coming into tonight, he had not played a single minute in more than a month. Then, suddenly, midway through the first half, there was Newman, checking into the game, as if nothing had changed from his freshman season, when he was one of Purdue's best shooters. The first time he touched the ball, he pumped-faked a 3-pointer, took one dribble past the flailing defender and calmly drilled a 17-foot jumper, his first points since Jan. 17. The pro-Purdue crowd unleashed one of its biggest roars of the night and it sent up a bigger one minutes later when Newman splashed a 3-pointer to give Purdue its first lead of the night at 30-28. The second-year guard eventually played 21 minutes and scored 12 points on 4-for-4 from the field. In his first action since Feb. 10, he was not anxious, he was not out of control and he was letting the game come to him. That takes pretty impressive mental toughness.

Purdue is loaded at shooting guard. Between Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic, the Boilermakers have the top two spots on the depth chart locked up at that position. That made minutes somewhat scarce in the beginning of the season for sophomore Brandon Newman. Once Painter realized Newman was struggling to find a rhythm in the short bursts he got to see the court, the former Valparaiso High School star became the odd man out in the Boiler rotation. Coming into tonight, he had not played a single minute in more than a month. Then, suddenly, midway through the first half, there was Newman, checking into the game, as if nothing had changed from his freshman season, when he was one of Purdue's best shooters. The first time he touched the ball, he pumped-faked a 3-pointer, took one dribble past the flailing defender and calmly drilled a 17-foot jumper, his first points since Jan. 17. The pro-Purdue crowd unleashed one of its biggest roars of the night and it sent up a bigger one minutes later when Newman splashed a 3-pointer to give Purdue its first lead of the night at 30-28. The second-year guard eventually played 21 minutes and scored 12 points on 4-for-4 from the field. In his first action since Feb. 10, he was not anxious, he was not out of control and he was letting the game come to him. That takes pretty impressive mental toughness. This is how it's going to be: It's been 32 games and if we've learned one thing about this Purdue team it's that it is seemingly incapable of playing with a lead. Tonight, after a slow start that saw it fall behind 12-2 in the first half, the Boilermakers led by as many as 12 with 8:15 to play after Eric Hunter Jr. drained a 3-pointer off a pretty skip pass from Trevion Williams. Twelve has been the magic number all season for the Boilermakers, however. When they go up by 12, Painter has repeatedly pointed out, they invariably go start taking poor shots and getting a little bit lax in their defensive details. The latter was more the culprit tonight as Penn State hit three 3-pointers and added three layups and a dunk during a 17-6 run that sliced the Purdue lead to just one with 2:39 left. The Boilermakers responded with a 7-0 run to close the game, but there were plenty of tense moments down the stretch. It feels as though Purdue will not be able to escape such comebacks as long as they play this season. If they're going to make a deep NCAA Tournament, they'll probably have to sweat out a few games like this.

Player of the Game: Jaden Ivey

Ivey went 6 of 13 from the field and and added two assists and two blocks to his line. When Purdue needed a basket during Penn State's comeback, it was Ivey who delivered, bowling his way to the rim to draw a foul after the lead had been cut to one. Two possessions later, he made an incredibly explosive play, knocking a bouncing ball off a Penn State miss out near half-court and then out-racing everyone to the ball before taking it in for a clinching layup with 44 seconds left.

Tip-Ins

Purdue reached the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2018. ... This is the first time in Big Ten Tournament history Purdue and Indiana have reached the semifinals in the same year. ... The Boilermakers were the only top-four seed to win in the quarterfinal round. Illinois, Wisconsin and Rutgers lost. ... Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry, in his first year leading the Nittany Lions, was Purdue's associate head coach last season. ... Purdue Edey came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at 66.7%. He went 6 for 10 from the field tonight. If he were to lead the country in shooting percentage, he would become the first Big Ten player to do so since Ohio State's Jerry Lucas in the early 1960s. ... The Boilermakers improved to 3-6 when they score fewer than 70 points. They have won two in a row with less than 70 and are 23-0 when they reach the 70-point barrier. ... Williams had five assists. In addition, his five rebounds moved him into the top five in the history of Purdue basketball in that category and his nine points pushed him past Willie Deane for 27th on the all-time Purdue list. ... Purdue forward Caleb Furst, a Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian graduate, did not play. ... Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 16 points and six assists. John Harrar had 15 points and 12 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds. ... Among those in attendance at the contest were former Purdue coach Gene Keady and former Butler and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

What's Next?

The Boilermakers will be back in action Saturday in the tournament semifinals, when they meet No. 7 seed Michigan State (22-11) for a trip to Sunday's championship game. The game will tip off slightly after 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. The Spartans defeated No. 2 seed Wisconsin 69-63 in the quarterfinals tonight. Purdue fell to Michigan State in the only meeting between the teams so far this season, losing 68-65 in East Lansing on Feb. 26 when Tyson Walker drilled a 3-pointer with three seconds left.

dsinn@jg.net