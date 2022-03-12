Big Ten Tournament Pregame: 3) Purdue (26-6) vs. 7) Michigan State (22-11)

INDIANAPOLIS – After Purdue beat Penn State on Friday night to advance to a Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup against Michigan State this afternoon, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter talked at length about what the Spartans program represents to him and the Boilers. Painter (in his 17th season at the helm) and Michigan State's Tom Izzo (27th year) are the two longest-tenured coaches in the conference.

"From our perspective, they're the ones that went to the Final Fours and we haven't, so they're the flagship program of our conference," Painter said. "That's how we've always looked at it. If you want to be that team, you want to win our league, you want to advance in the NCAA Tournament, you've got to be able to compete with them and be able to beat them. And obviously this year we didn't beat them [the Boilermakers lost 68-65 in East Lansing, Michigan on Feb. 26]. They were one possession better than us and now we get a chance to go back and compete again with them.

"We've got a lot of respect for them, we've got a lot of respect for just their program. They're blue collar, there's nothing cute about it. They're going to come at you, they're going to defend, they're going to play the right way. They have depth, (Spartans coach Tom Izzo) always has depth and you've got to be hooked up or they'll embarrass you. So it will be a good Big Ten matchup, but we've got to play better. We played really good in spurts. We got to be more consistent. We weren't very consistent when we played them the first time and a lot of that had to do with them."

In that first matchup between Purdue and Michigan State, the Spartans led by as many as 11 points in the second half before the Boilermakers came storming back, largely on the strength of a dominant performance in the paint from Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, who combined for 36 points on 15 of 24 shooting. Williams tied the game with a tip-in with 33 seconds left, but Michigan State's Tyson Walker broke Purdue's heart when he drilled a game-winning 3-pointer from several feet behind the line over a desperate contest from Williams.

Purdue is probably the better team overall, but the Boilermakers shot themselves in the foot with 17 turnovers that afternoon. Several days after the game, Painter said turnover woes were the biggest concern he has with his team as it gets set for postseason play. It also did not help the Boilers went just 1 for 9 from 3-point range. Edey, who had a career-high 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting in that contest, was Purdue's main offense that day, but the inability to knock down 3-pointers when Michigan State sent multiple defenders at him hurt.

Edey will likely be the focal point of Purdue's offense again today and if the Boilermakers can hit a few 3s they can really put the Spartans in a bind, to pick a word Painter likes to use. Michigan State has no one who can stick with Edey one-on-one; 6-foot-11 jumping jack Marcus Bingham comes the closest, but he is lanky and Edey was usually able to overpower him when the pair faced off. Bingham also, somewhat puzzlingly, played only 13 minutes in that first contest, leaving 6-9 Julius Marble to struggle against Edey. Bingham's limited minutes were a significant part of the reason the Boilers out-rebounded the Spartans 34-24 in that contest. It will be interesting to see whether Izzo plays Bingham bigger minutes this afternoon and whether that evens up the battle in the paint somewhat.

The bottom line is if Purdue can take care of the ball and make its share of outside shots, it will likely win this game. Michigan State has had an up-and-down season, with Izzo questioning the team's leadership at times (the victory over Purdue was MSU's only win in a six-game stretch that featured a 26-point loss to Iowa and double-digit defeats at the hands of Michigan and Ohio State), but turned in a potential momentum-building 69-63 victory over No. 2 seed Wisconsin in the quarterfinals Friday night in which it limited Badgers star Johnny Davis to 3-for-19 shooting. A similar performance against Jaden Ivey, who was terrific against Penn State on Friday, could put the game almost entirely in the hands of Edey and Williams. Can the best center combo in the country deliver? A trip to the championship game might depend on it.

