Halftime: Purdue 27, Michigan State 20

INDIANAPOLIS – We have a good, old-fashioned Big Ten rock fight developing in the conference tournament semifinals this afternoon.

With the winner going on to face one of the hottest offensive teams in the country in Iowa, No. 3 seed Purdue and No. 7 seed Michigan State combined to start 2 for 18 from 3-point range and shoot just 32% in the first half between them. It wasn't as though there weren't good looks to be had, especially on Michigan State's side, but both teams struggled to knock them down. Purdue had a couple rim frustratingly around and out. This is not a pretty basketball game so far, by any means.

Despite its inability to hit from the outside, Purdue leads 27-20 at halftime.

As when these teams met the first time, one of the main themes of the game has been Michigan State's lack of a post player who can stop Zach Edey or Trevion Williams one-on-one. Julius Marble works hard, but he is only 6-foot-9 and far too small to handle either Purdue center. The Spartans' best bet is 6-11 Marcus Bingham, but he picked up an early foul and missed a sizable segment of the first half. Even when he was in the game, the long-armed Bingham has struggled to handle the physicality Edey and Williams bring to the table. One on particularly representative possession, Williams backed down Bingham, cleared space with a bump and went up. Bingham blocked the shot, but Williams fought for the rebound, got it and put up an identical jump hook that fell.

With Purdue ice-cold from deep, the Boilermakers relied on their centers almost exclusively until late in the half. They responded with a combined 16 points on 7 for 12 from the field and nine rebounds. Their edge inside also helped Purdue lead the rebounding battle 24-18 and hold an 11-0 advantage in second-chance points. For his part, Bingham has also been very good inside, scoring nine points on 4 of 7 from the field to keep MSU within striking distance.

After Purdue's big men helped the Boilers establish a small lead, it was the perimeter players who finally got the offense going in earnest. Sasha Stefanovic broke Purdue's 1-for-9 start from deep with a 3 at the 7:19 mark and Mason Gillis followed with a 3-pointer from the corner off a nice kick-out from Eric Hunter Jr. to extend the lead to eight. Jaden Ivey then knifed through the lane and had a layup roll off the rim, but Edey came flying in behind him and put it back to put the Boilermakers in front 25-14 after a 12-1 run.

Michigan State was cold throughout the first half, finishing 1 of 12 from 3-point range and hitting just 30% from the field overall. The difference between today (when Purdue struggled from deep and dominated down low) and its Feb. 26 loss to the Spartans (when it struggled from deep and dominated down low) was Purdue's ability to take care of the ball. The Boilermakers struggled to do so the first time these teams met, giving it away 17 times in a 68-65 defeat. Today, the Boilers have committed only five turnovers, three of which came in the final 6:05 of the half when Purdue got ever-so-slightly sloppy. Williams committed a pair of turnovers and tried to do too much a few times in the half, threading the needle when he didn't need to. The bottom line is if Purdue can avoid turnovers, it will likely win this game.

