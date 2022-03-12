Newman shines in return as Purdue puts away Nittany Lions, Shrewsberry

INDIANAPOLIS – Brandon Newman pump-faked, took one dribble around a defender flying past him and launched a feathery baseline jumper from 17 feet away. The net danced and the crowd erupted, one of the loudest cheers imaginable for a first-half basket that left Purdue trailing Penn State by five.

There was nothing inherently special about that shot, other than the fact that it notched Newman's first points in nearly two months. It was followed by a 3-pointer that put the Boilermakers in front for the first time in the game and then another long jumper to close the first half. A second Newman 3-pointer came shortly after halftime and when the sophomore guard finally sat down for a breather with 6:20 left in the game, the almost entirely pro-Purdue crowd gave him a standing ovation.

"I couldn't do any wrong," Newman said of the boost the crowd gave him. "I felt like I had the utmost amount of confidence when I checked in."

The third-seeded Boilermakers' 69-61 victory over No. 11 seed Penn State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals propelled Purdue into the semifinals for the first time since 2018 and set up a matchup with No. 7 seed Michigan State, which upset Wisconsin in the earlier game Friday night. With the win, the Boilermakers also moved from a No. 3 seed to a No. 2 in the latest ESPN NCAA Tournament projections.

But in terms of the future of the program, the biggest outcome from Friday's win was likely Newman's 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting in his first game in more than a month.

"As his roommate, you just love it for a guy like that," guard Eric Hunter Jr. said of Newman. "I'm not going to say I knew that was going to happen, but I could feel something. When he first got in the game he just told me he was locked in. So from there, you know, you saw (Trevion Williams) find him early and get him going and a dude like that only needs to see one go in."

On a roster that features 10 players who might start at a number of Power Five programs, Newman has been the odd man out of Purdue's rotation for most of the season. That's not because he's the least valuable bench player, but rather because he is the least-suited to playing spot duty, according to coach Matt Painter. If either Sasha Stefanovic or Jaden Ivey were unable to play for some reason, Painter has said all along Newman would slot nicely into the starting lineup. With Stefanovic and Ivey likely gone next season, there's a good chance Newman occupies that spot in 2022-23.

This year, however, he has been relegated to towel-waving duty, playing not a single minute since Feb. 10 until tonight, when Painter sent him in the game midway through the first half. The former Valparaiso High School star delivered.

"He's worked really hard," Painter said of Newman. "He's used our (trainers), used our coaches, he comes in every single day, he gets extra lifts, he shoots extra and that's how you play well. When you're frustrated, I just told our guys, besides the best players on our team, I know how everybody feels. So for him to be able to come out and be productive, you've got to tip your hat to him. It was a great performance and we don't win that game without him."

Newman's performance was not all about scoring, either. He played outstanding defense and his shot selection was excellent. Several times he had opportunities to hoist what would have been half-contested jumpers, but he made a good pass into the post instead. Despite his lack of time on the court in recent weeks, he played under control and did not try to do too much, letting the game come to him. It must have taken significant mental fortitude to not try some lower-quality shots in an effort to make a mark on the game and he deserves credit for providing exactly what the Boilermakers needed when he entered the game: energy, a little shooting and overall solid play.

Whether this game propels Newman back into more regular playing time is unclear; he still faces the fundamental problem of playing behind a pair of All-Big Ten players in Stefanovic and Ivey. But Purdue is going to need him to be one of its main scorers next season and tonight was an indication that remains a possibility.

"While I was going through those tough times, there was so much uncertainty, I didn't know when my time was coming, I didn't know when my name was going to be called," Newman said. "It's hard. ... Just talking to my support system, my mom, other guys that are close to me. Being there talking to them on those days when I'm up late shooting in the gym by myself and a million thoughts are going through my head and I just need somebody to vent to, that was huge."

For much of the second half, it looked as though Purdue might cruise to a win and leave Newman as the sole star of the game. Instead, the Nittany Lions roared back from a 12-point deficit – Purdue letting leads get away once they hit 12-14 points is becoming an almost every-game occurrence – and cut the margin to one with less than three minutes to go.

All that did, however, was give Jaden Ivey a chance to play the hero, which he did with one of the most explosive highlights in a season and career full of them. With Purdue up 64-61 and less than a minute left, Penn State's Jalen Pickett missed a jumper. Ivey tapped the rebound out to the 3-point line, then chased it down and tapped it again between two Nittany Lions converging on the ball. He sprinted between those defenders and corralled the ball at mid-court before turning on the accelerator and racing past the only defender between him and the basket for a clinching layup. He was fouled as he went to the rim, as well, but no call was made.

"He's so fast when he gets in some of those plays, especially the one-on-two, one-on-three (fastbreaks), for most people you really want him to pull that out, because the numbers aren't there," Painter said. "But he can go by people to create numbers for himself. ... You need angles to make plays when the ball is loose in the open court and a lot of times he creates his own angles. He would be a really good free safety just because like he can track people down, he can be out of a play and get back into a play."

Ivey made the lion's share of the game's biggest shots, finishing with 17 points to erase the memory of a 2-for-11 performance against Indiana. He woke the Boilermakers up from a sleepy start that saw them fall behind by as many as 10 points and never stopped pushing.

In the end, it was not a pretty victory for the Boilermakers, but they're moving on regardless.

"Our guys hung in there and played hard, did a lot of little things and grinded it out," Painter said. "I think that was a question for this team as the season went on, is just 'Can we grind it out?' I think they proved it on a neutral court that they can do that and not simply just outscore somebody."

