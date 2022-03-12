Purdue beats Michigan State 75-70 in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS – Jaden Ivey poured in 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished five assists and Trevion Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds to push No. 3 seed Purdue to a 75-70 victory in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals over No. 7 seed Michigan State this afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Boilermakers (27-6) will move to the conference tournament title game for the first time since 2018, where they will face No. 5 seed Iowa (25-9). Purdue is one win from its first Big Ten Tournament crown since 2009 and second ever.

3 Takeaways

Brandon Newman got an encore: After exploding for 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting in his first game in more than a month, Newman wanted more this afternoon. Coach Matt Painter inserted him into the game midway through the first half and although his shot wasn't falling like it did against Penn State in the quarterfinals (he had a pair of 3-pointers rim out cruelly and went 0 for 6 from the field), he was once again a positive influence on the game. Newman spoke Friday night about watching and learning about defense during his time on the bench and he appears to be a vastly improved on-ball defender since the last time he played big minutes. He walled up on the perimeter, moved his feet, got in passing lanes – he notched a steal with lightning-quick reflexes in the first half – and went diving on the floor for loose balls multiple times. Originally, Newman fell out of the rotation because Painter decided he wasn't a good fit as a role player (despite believing he would work well as a starter). That might have changed during his time away from the court. Newman seems much more engaged with the finer points of the game and appears intent on not going back to languishing on the bench. Purdue might have discovered yet another weapon for its arsenal just as the postseason is beginning.

The first time these teams met, Purdue struggled to hold on to the ball all afternoon, giving it away 17 times in a 68-65 loss at the Breslin Center. A few days later, coach Matt Painter said turnovers were the biggest concern he had about his team as it got set for postseason play. The Boilermakers took care of the ball in the early going today, giving it away just three times in the first 14 minutes as they built a lead that reached as many as 11 before halftime. They were a little sloppier in the second half, however, and finished with nine giveaways, off of which the Spartans scored 10 points. Several times, Purdue tried to make a pass that just wasn't open and Michigan State just stepped in front of it, starting a fastbreak. When MSU was able to string those types of plays together was when it climbed back into the game after trailing by 13. One a couple of occasions, Purdue turned the ball over and Painter simply turned around and put his head in hands, as if he couldn't bear to watch anymore. Trevion Williams was a culprit a couple of times, trying to thread a needle that was far too narrow. If Purdue takes care of the ball, it's a significantly better team than Michigan State and when the turnovers dried up for the Spartans they were not able to stop the Boilermakers often enough to win. Winning ugly can be pretty: Painter has been harping on it all season: who is Purdue when shots aren't falling. Well, the Boilermakers were ice-cold from 3-point range for most of the afternoon for the second straight game against Michigan State. After losing the first game to the Spartans in heart-breaking fashion, the Boilers gutted through this one, making just enough plays down the stretch to survive and advance to the finals. Painter hinted after the victory over Penn State on Friday that the Boilermakers might be starting to learn how to gut out victories in lower-scoring affairs rather than just needing to out-score everyone and today was another data point in that direction. Of course, there were still the by-now-familiar struggles playing with a big lead, but Purdue's offense kept coming, continuing to run its sets, get the ball inside and kick to open shooters. Williams found Hunter for back-to-back 3-pointers in the biggest moment of the game after the Spartans had cut the deficit to just one. The Boilers were poised when Michigan State made its run in a way that has been rare this season. The line between winning a game like this and losing the way Purdue lost the first time it played the Spartans (on a 3-pointer with less than three seconds left) is extraordinarily thin, but the Boilers have been on the right side of it far more often lately than they were earlier in the season.

Player of the Game: Jaden Ivey

Ivey did not have one of his "I'm-going-to-carry-this-team" games, but he made good decisions all afternoon, attacking when he saw a lane, making the right pass on almost every occasion and not trying to do too much. He went 7 for 14 from the field and 2 for 5 from long range and committed just one turnover.

He all but clinched the victory with an absurd coast-to-coast layup with 1:48 left on which he went around the back with the ball and got knocked sideways as he scored. It was Ivey's 12th 20-point performance of the season.

Tip-Ins

Purdue snapped a four-game losing streak to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament. ... Michigan State's Tom Izzo (27th year) and Painter (17th year) are the longest-tenured coaches in the Big Ten. ... The Boilermakers have won 29 straight games when leading at halftime, including a 24-0 record this season. ... Williams scored or assisted on 10 straight Purdue points after Michigan State cut its deficit to one with 5:45 left. ... The Boilers are 3-6 when they score fewer than 70 points this season compared to 24-0 when they hit 70. ... The Boilermakers had a 22-9 advantage in second-chance points. ... Michigan State went 1 for 12 from long distance in the first half, but 6 for 13 after halftime. ... Williams' seven rebounds moved him into sole possession of fifth place on the all-time Purdue rebounds list. ... Michigan State guard Tyson Walker, who hit the late 3-pointer to beat Purdue when the teams met Feb. 26, appeared to turn his ankle early in the game and played just three minutes. ... Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, grabbed three rebounds in nine minutes. ... Purdue has out-rebounded Michigan by 18 in two games this season.

What's Next?

The Boilermakers will be back in action Sunday, when they will face the Hawkeyes for the conference tournament title. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. Purdue beat Iowa in both matchups during the regular season, holding the Hawkeyes at least 11 points below their season average of 84 points on both occasions. Iowa got to the championship game after Jordan Bohannon banked-in a 3-pointer from 28 feet away with 1.1 seconds to go to beat Indiana 80-77. The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last nine.

