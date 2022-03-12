Saturday, March 12, 2022 5:40 pm
Warriors fall in OT at ACHA National Championship
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Fraser McMann’s goal 1:44 into overtime propelled Central Oklahoma to a 2-1 victory over Indiana Tech at the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division I National Championship tournament on Saturday.
Central Oklahoma, the sixth seed, will now face third-seeded Iowa State in the quarterfinals at Maryland Heights, Missouri.
Indiana Tech (26-7-0), the 11th seed after winning the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles, forced overtime with a Cameron Chabot goal 4:40 into the third period, 4:15 after Adam Stalzer had made it 1-0.
The Warriors’ Ty Barnhill stopped 14 of 26 shots. For Central Oklahoma (29-4-0), Benjamin Kelsch stopped 20 of 21.
