Warriors fall in OT at ACHA National Championship

Fraser McMann’s goal 1:44 into overtime propelled Central Oklahoma to a 2-1 victory over Indiana Tech at the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division I National Championship tournament on Saturday.

Central Oklahoma, the sixth seed, will now face third-seeded Iowa State in the quarterfinals at Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Indiana Tech (26-7-0), the 11th seed after winning the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles, forced overtime with a Cameron Chabot goal 4:40 into the third period, 4:15 after Adam Stalzer had made it 1-0.

The Warriors’ Ty Barnhill stopped 14 of 26 shots. For Central Oklahoma (29-4-0), Benjamin Kelsch stopped 20 of 21.

jcohn@jg.net