Big Ten Tournament Championship Pregame: 3) Purdue (27-6) vs. 5) Iowa (25-9)

INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Painter was in a light-hearted mood after Purdue beat Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday. When asked about the prospect of facing Iowa for the tournament championship, the Boilermaker coach pointed out the Hawkeyes scored a Big Ten Tournament record 112 points Thursday against Northwestern.

"I don't know if you guys have ever coached," he joked to the assembled media, "But that's a lot of points."

It was a lot of points from a team No. 3 seed Purdue will have to find a way to stop if it wants to hoist its second Big Ten Tournament title trophy in the 25-year history of the event and first since 2009. The Hawkeyes hit 19 3-pointers in that victory over the Wildcats and then knocked down 14 more (on 32 attempts) in an 80-77 semifinal win over Indiana on Saturday, which foreclosed the possibility of an all-Hoosier State final. Instead, in a conference known for defense, the tournament championship game will feature the two most efficient offenses in the country, according to KenPom.com. The winner will get to cut down the nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will likely move up a seed line in the NCAA Tournament picture (Purdue from a 3-seed to a 2, Iowa from a 5 to 4).

If Purdue is going to win this afternoon, it will have to do two things above all else: defend the 3-point line and avoid turning the ball over. The first, the Boilermakers have done relatively well recently, holding opponents to 28.1% shooting from beyond the arc during their current three-game winning streak. They forced Michigan State into a 1-for-12 performance in the first half Saturday before the Spartans hit a few in garbage time to make their final total look respectable. Iowa was able to torch the Hoosiers in the semifinals because Indiana was not perfect in its communication on switches, often leaving Iowa shooters to pop wide-open for 3-point attempts. Purdue will have to be disciplined and talkative when the Hawkeyes try to run shooters through the maze of back-picks and screen-and-roll actions it uses to get them open.

Maybe the most important factor in Purdue's ability to slow down Iowa's 3-point shooting will be the defensive effort of forward Mason Gillis. Gillis will have the privilege of trying to shut down Hawkeyes All-Big Ten forward Keegan Murray, the conference's leading scorer, who poured in 32 points on 8-for-10 3-point shooting in the win over the Hoosiers. Indiana forward Race Thompson worked hard, but he was not quick enough to close out on Murray when the 6-foot-8 forward stepped out beyond the arc. Gillis will have to be much better than that today or Murray could pick Purdue apart. As Painter noted, while the Boilermakers have beaten Iowa twice this season (77-70 in West Lafayette on Dec. 3 and 83-73 in Iowa City on Jan. 27), Murray played only 29 minutes combined in the two matchups, missing the first with injury and sitting for chunks of the second with foul trouble. He'll present a different level of challenge for the Purdue defense than anything it has seen in this tournament so far.

Beyond playing sound, disciplined defense, the best way Purdue can slow down Iowa's hot-shooting attack is to take care of the ball. The Hawkeyes often utilize a full-court press after made baskets and get a lot of offense from transition because they force opponents into mistakes in the backcourt. The Boilermakers have struggled against the press at times this season and they nearly let a 19-point lead get away in their first matchup against the Hawkeyes because Iowa kept getting steals and going the other way for easy layups. Iowa's half-court offense is actually fairly streaky and very 3-point reliant. The Hoosiers held the Hawkeyes to 40% shooting in the first half Saturday in large part because they took care of the ball; if Iowa goes a little bit cold from deep and the opponent avoids turnovers against the press, the Hawkeye offense can go from lighting up the scoreboard to looking downright ugly for stretches.

That's a significant problem for Iowa because its defense is mostly incapable of rescuing the offense when shots aren't falling. Painter has talked all year about the need for the Boilermakers to learn to win games where they don't shoot well and can't simply out-score the opponent. Iowa has likewise been able to do that with any kind of consistency, mostly because it ranks 96th in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. The key for Purdue offensively will be to get the ball inside early and often. Iowa has no one taller than 6-9 in its starting lineup and cannot dream of guarding Zach Edey or Trevion Williams with one player. If it tries single coverage in the post (as it puzzlingly did against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis for much of the game Saturday), Purdue should dump the ball inside every possession until Iowa tries something different.

After a couple of tournament games in which Purdue had to gut out victories in lower-scoring affairs, today's matchup could be played at a frenetic pace. The Boilermakers are fine with that – their own high-octane offense hasn't had much of a chance to really get rolling in the last half-dozen games. The Boilermakers hit 13 3-pointers when they beat Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in January.

It's Championship Sunday and we could be in for a track meet. Buckle up.

