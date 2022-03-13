Halftime: Iowa 35, Purdue 32

INDIANAPOLIS – A championship game between the most efficient offenses in the country did not start out as an offensive clinic.

Purdue and Iowa, playing for the Big Ten Tournament title, looked jittery at the outset of today's matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the early minutes of the game were ragged – Iowa couldn't make an outside shot, starting 1 for 7 from 3-point range; Purdue couldn't clean the defensive glass, giving up five offensive rebounds in the first eight minutes; and the Boilermakers struggled to hold on to the ball on offense, committing a string of turnovers early and nearly losing the ball on several other occasions.

The result of the choppy, poorly-played first half was a 35-32 Hawkeyes lead despite Iowa not yet going through one of its patented runs of red-hot shooting. In fact, Iowa is just 3 for 15 from deep. That should worry the Boilermakers; the Hawkeyes are likely to get hot at some point in the second half and it's a scary thought to not have some kind of cushion when that happens. As it stands, if Purdue's offense does not improve, a string of 3-pointers from Iowa could turn this game into a blowout.

The biggest problem for the Boilermakers was turnovers. Against Michigan State in the semifinal Saturday, Purdue had just nine turnovers, doing an excellent job of handling the Spartans' physicality and on-ball pressure. Trevion Williams talked after the game about the importance of discipline and being tough with the ball. All of that went out the window for the Boilers in the first half this afternoon. Against Iowa's pressure, Purdue gave the ball away seven times in one 4:48 span and committed turnovers on 4 of 5 possessions during one particularly hapless stretch. While Iowa has run some of its full-court press, getting two turnovers in the backcourt as a result, most of Purdue's miscues have come from poor passes in half-court offense, trying to thread a needle that isn't there. The Hawkeyes have also done an excellent job of sending a second defender and trapping the post when Zach Edey is in the game, pressuring the 7-foot-4 center into a pair of giveaways and taking away Edey's size advantage over Iowa's front line. As a result, Edey has just four points on 2 for 3 from the field, despite being seven inches taller than anyone in Iowa's rotation. He does have six rebounds in eight minutes. At the break, Purdue has nine total turnovers and Iowa has scored six points off the miscues. The Hawkeyes have one turnover.

Purdue has been saved to a certain extent by Edey's backup, Trevion Williams. Unlike Edey, Williams welcomes getting double-teamed in the post. After the semifinal win over Michigan State, Painter likened him to a quarterback reading the defense when he gets the ball in the post. Williams has been all over the floor today, threading passes, scoring around the rim and above all cleaning the glass. He has grabbed a series of difficult rebounds in traffic and has nine rebounds at halftime. The Boilermakers have a 27-15 advantage on the glass as Iowa has thrown up brick after brick from the outside. Williams has tried to throw a couple of passes through too-tight windows, as well, but he also has three assists and the offense has once again often run through him in the post. With Iowa taking Edey out of the game almost entirely, this could be a day where Williams plays 30 minutes.

Outside of Williams' rebounding and passing, however, Purdue has precious little about which to feel happy at halftime. The Boilermakers are shooting 44% from the field and 3 for 9 from the 3-point line against usually-leaky defense and just can't seem to hold on to the ball. Jaden Ivey has played relatively well again, scoring 10 points and dishing three assists, but he has forced the issue more than in recent games, possibly sensing Purdue's lack of offense coming from elsewhere. The Boilers as a whole have often seemed too quick on the trigger and their shot selection has to improve in the second half. They're also just 5 for 9 from the foul line, including misses on the front ends of two one-and-ones. A lot has to change or Iowa will be cutting down the nets later this afternoon.

