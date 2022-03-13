Purdue drops Big Ten Tournament championship to Iowa, 75-66

INDIANAPOLIS – Iowa is cutting down the nets.

Purdue got a combined 25 points and 25 rebounds from Trevion Williams and Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey added 20 points and six assists, but the No. 3 seed Boilermakers fell to the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes 75-66 in the Big Ten Tournament championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this afternoon.

Iowa (26-9) won its third tournament crown and first since 2006. The Hawkeyes swept the men's and women's conference tournaments, the first team to do so since Ohio State in 2011.

3 Takeaways

Trevion Williams can still take over a game: Two days in a row for Purdue, there has been a segment of the game in which Williams has been the best player on the floor. That happened on a regular basis in 2019-20 and 2020-21, when the center won several games for Purdue nearly by himself with his back-to-the-basket game. The Boilers haven't needed him to be the focal point this season on a team with an improved Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey. On Saturday, in the semifinal against Michigan State, however, Williams was the anchor, scoring or assisting on all 10 points during a 10-1 Purdue run after Michigan State had cut the Boiler lead to one. In that game, Williams' creative passing was the key as he tossed three assists to Eric Hunter Jr. from the high post in quick succession. Today, when Purdue was struggling to get anything going in the first half, Williams was again the team's steadying force. With Zach Edey struggling against persistent Iowa double-teams in the post, Williams played a long stretch uninterrupted and got Purdue back in the game with his energy on the glass. He grabbed nine rebounds in the first half, including several in traffic over multiple Iowa players, stopping an early spurt of Iowa success on the offensive boards. He also dished a couple of assists with nice passes and scored a couple of baskets inside, showing off the entirety of one of the more unique skillsets in the country. He was The Guy when Purdue needed it most in this tournament. However ...

The turnovers are everything: Matt Painter has pointed out repeatedly this season that Purdue has almost all of its success when it's taking care of the ball. He has gone so far as to say turnovers are his No. 1 concern with this team. Today was an example of why. After doing a good job of handling Michigan State's pressure Saturday and committing just nine turnovers, the Boilermakers went the other way this afternoon, struggling to corral the ball almost the entire game. Iowa's full-court press caused some of the issues, but a lot of the turnovers also came in half-court offense, where the Hawkeyes succeeded in pressuring Purdue into a series of poor passes. Iowa's hands were extremely active and the Hawkeyes deserve credit for continually swiping and clawing at the ball and making catches difficult for the Boilers, but Purdue needs to be much stronger in its possessions. The Boilermakers – Williams especially – also need to be more simple with the ball, to use a term Painter often employs. There were so many times today when Purdue tried to thread a pass through a gap that was far too small. The Boilers are such a talented cutting and screening team that such passes are tempting, but idea did a good job of closing the lanes this afternoon. As a result, Purdue gave the ball away 17 times and Iowa scored 14 points off those giveaways. Purdue committed seven turnovers in a 4:48 stretch in the first half as Iowa raced in front.

These teams are tired: Purdue (No. 1) and Iowa came into this game as the two most efficient offenses in the country according to Ken Pomeroy's rankings. Neither team had a defense ranked in the top 90, meaning the game could very well have turned into a track meet. It did not, mostly because neither team had the energy for a game like that. The Boilermakers were playing their third game in as many days and Iowa was on its fourth contest in four days. The result was a ragged, choppy game that was not particularly well-played. Purdue's turnover issues were likely one manifestation of tired legs, as was Iowa's unusually poor 3-point shooting despite a number of good looks. This has become an increasingly-discussed issue in the Big Ten in recent years: is winning the conference tournament a Pyrrhic victory? The conference has been searching for years for a reason its team have not won a national championship since 2000 and it's possible that forcing the best teams in the league to play a string of games on consecutive days less than a week before the NCAA Tournament might be part of the reason.

Player of the Game: Keegan Murray, Iowa

The Iowa forward is almost certain to win Most Outstanding Player honors for the Big Ten Tournament and he capped his string of heroic performances with 19-point and 11-rebound double-double. He went just 6 for 16 from the field after going 11 for 17 in the semifinals against Indiana, but he added three assists and two blocks to his total and made three 3-pointers.

Tip-Ins

Purdue was playing in its first Big Ten Tournament final since 2018. The Boilermakers have won only one tournament title, in 2009, in the 25-year history of the event. ... Ivey's six assists made him the third Purdue player with 550 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season, joining E'Twaun Moore in 2011 and Troy Lewis in 1988. ... Iowa set Big Ten Tournament records for points (112) and 3-pointers (19) in a win over Northwestern on Thursday. The Hawkeyes went 8 for 28 from 3-point range and shot 43% overall today. Purdue was 5 of 20 from beyond the arc. ... Edey had 12 points and 14 rebounds for his 10th double-double and third in the last four games. Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double and first Jan. 27, also against Iowa. ... Purdue's Caleb Furst, a Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian graduate, did not play. ... Purdue held a 48-30 advantage in rebounds, including 17-10 on the offensive glass. Iowa grabbed just five more offensive rebounds after notching five in the first eight minutes.

What's Next?

The Boilermakers will learn their NCAA Tournament seed, location and opponent within the next hour. Most expert have Purdue near the line between a No. 2 and a No. 3 seed. The Boilers will play their first tournament game either Thursday or Friday.

