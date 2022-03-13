Purdue falls short of conference tourney title; Big Dance awaits

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue's list of goals before the season included capturing a record 25th Big Ten regular-season title, sweeping the season series against Indiana and winning the program's first conference tournament title since 2009.

The Boilermakers are 0 for 3 when it comes to reaching those benchmarks after losing to Iowa 75-66 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday. The only goal that's left on the table is the most important: end the program's four-decade Final Four drought. While the loss to the Hawkeyes with hardware on the line – in front of a boisterous, pro-Purdue crowd, no less – will sting for a day or two, but Purdue has bigger fish to fry, to borrow Trevion Williams' phrase.

Despite coming up one game shy of the regular-season and tournament titles in the Big Ten, Purdue still believes it has the type of team that can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

"We played pretty well (in the Big Ten Tournament)," guard Sasha Stefanovic said. "I thought we battled through adversity, situations where we weren't playing well, we handled runs, we went on some of our own, I thought we played better defensively. There's a lot of positives going into (the NCAA Tournament), but there's also a lot of things to work on."

The Boilermakers, who got a No. 3 seed in the upcoming tournament, open their March Madness journey Friday with a trip to Milwaukee to take on 14th-seeded Yale.

Before they learned their opponent during Sunday's NCAA Selection Show, however, the Boilermakers got their chance to enter the Big Dance with one championship already under their belt. While they held Iowa to 8 for 28 from 3-point range and won the rebounding battle 48-30, they fumbled the game away with 17 turnovers. That bevy of miscues came just one day after they'd had only nine in a semifinal win over Michigan State.

"I always say this about rebounding and turnovers," Purdue coach Matt Painter said, "if you think you've got it figured out, it will rear its ugly head."

Purdue's problems with turnovers, which have been an issue intermittently for most of the season and nearly cost the Boilermakers a regular-season game against the Hawkeyes, as well, appeared again Sunday, manifesting during a brutal first-half stretch in which the Boilers gave the ball away seven times in 10 possessions. They were frankly lucky Iowa was struggling so much from 3-point range (just 3 for 15 at halftime) because the Hawkeyes had only six points off of nine first-half Purdue turnovers. The Boilers trailed 35-32 at halftime, far closer than they probably should have been.

Some credit for the miscues has to go to Iowa, which was active around the ball all afternoon, poking, slapping and ripping at it and getting a ton of extra tips even beyond the turnovers themselves. While the Hawkeyes are known for offense, their defense carried them to a conference tournament title.

But it wasn't all Iowa, or even mostly Iowa that caused the turnovers. The lion's share of the blame goes to Purdue for repeatedly attempting ill-advised passes. That was the frustrating part of the turnovers from the Boilermakers' perspective: a huge chunk of them came from the same type of play, with Purdue trying to thread a pass where a lane did not exist rather than making a more simple play. It happened over and over again in that poor stretch in the first half and it happened one final time when Jaden Ivey tried to throw a lob over the top to Trevion Williams with 2:29 left and Purdue down four. The pass got intercepted and the Boilermakers' best chance to get back into the game in the final minutes was gone. If Purdue is going to get upset by Yale, it will likely be because of a slew of poorly-thrown or ill-advised passes.

"Sometimes we try to make flashy passes or just not make the right reads and I think what's going to help us down the road is just trying to be simple as a team and play together and just give everything we have," Ivey said. "And that's what we have to do to win because it's going to be tough down the road and each team's going to play with heart and we've just got to play even harder."

It did not help matters against Iowa that Purdue went 5 of 20 from 3-point range and 11 of 17 at the foul line (missing the front end of three one-and-ones in the process). The two most efficient offensive teams in the country ended up playing a slugfest of a game in which neither shot better than 43% from the field. Part of the problem was almost certainly tired legs after three games in three days for Purdue and four in four for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes insisted they weren't tired – "It's a championship game, I'm not tired at all. I can go home and rest tomorrow," tournament Most Outstanding Player Keegan Murray said – but their sudden struggles from 3-point range after hot-shooting performances against Northwestern and Indiana would suggest otherwise. As the Big Ten continues to look for reasons it has not won a men's basketball national championship since 2000, it might want to examine whether forcing its best teams to play three or four games in a few days' time right before the NCAA Tournament might be a factor.

The best news for Purdue in the loss to Iowa was the performance of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, who notched a double-double apiece and combined for 25 points and 25 rebounds, dominating the Hawkeyes inside. Iowa had some success trapping Edey with two defenders (Yale, whose tallest players stand 6-foot-7, was likely taking notes), but Edey was also strong on the glass and Williams was a bundle of energy for the second straight game, grabbing a slew of rebounds in traffic. Purdue has had the best center combination in the country all season, but it was good to see both of them turn in a strong performance right before the biggest games begin.

"We feel like against any team we can really do what we did in the paint today," Edey said. "We feel like we always have a matchup advantage when we go to the middle in terms of rebounding and getting quality looks. We kind of have done it most of the season, but it's good for us to build on over this tournament because we've done it pretty consistently during (the Big Ten) Tournament. We obviously need to limit our turnovers and knock down our open looks, but we feel like pretty confident when we go to the middle."

Purdue will enter the NCAA Tournament 27-7. They did not end the season on a particularly high note, going only 6-4 in their final 10 games, but they played better in Big Ten Tournament wins over Penn State and Michigan State. Now, the real season begins. This team has had the Final Four in its sights since it got bounced in the first round against upstart North Texas a year ago. Does such a lofty goal come with pressure? Maybe, but a champion will handle it. We're about to find out whether Purdue is really that kind of team.

