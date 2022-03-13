Purdue receives No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue's loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament championship game this afternoon did not keep the Boilermakers from earning one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

The Boilers will be a No. 3 seed and will face No. 14 seed Yale in the first round in an East Regional matchup in Milwaukee on Friday. If Purdue (27-7) gets through the first round, it will face the winner of No. 6 seed Texas and No. 11 seed Virginia Tech for a trip to the Sweet 16.

Purdue is one of two schools to earn top five seed in the last six NCAA Tournaments, along with Kansas.

The Boilermakers were a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but lost to 13th-seeded North Texas 78-69 in overtime in the first round. They are trying to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

The Bulldogs (18-11) finished second in the Ivy League with an 11-3 mark and beat Princeton in the tournament final to reach the Big Dance for the third time in the last seven seasons. Senior guard Azar Swain averages 19.1 points, but the Bulldogs do not have a player taller than 6-foot-8 in their rotation.

