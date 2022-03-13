Purdue staves off Michigan State comeback, reaches Big Ten Tournament championship

INDIANAPOLIS – Don't look now, but Purdue might be learning how to win.

It seems silly to say a team which finished third in the Big Ten and spent the entire season in the top 10 in the country is just now figuring out what it takes to close out games, but that is what seems to be happening to the Boilermakers, who beat No. 7 seed Michigan State 75-70 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon to advance to the tournament championship game for the first time since 2018.

Purdue coach Matt Painter has spent most of the season insisting his team needs to find a way to win games when shots aren't falling. Now the Boilermakers (27-6) have won two games in a row that way and Painter noted his team showed "grit" in the victory over the Spartans on Saturday. Purdue has done plenty of winning this season, but finding ways to win when it isn't knocking down every 3-pointer in sight or shooting 55% from the field overall is a new phenomenon for this team, one that has arrived at exactly the right time.

"The growth happened in games that we lost," guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. "We learned from those and the past two days, we communicated better. We would talk about, 'This is the time where we usually mess it up or give it up,' but we just locked in."

Hunter was the one who delivered in the game's biggest moment Saturday, hitting a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions after the Spartans had cut a 13-point Purdue lead to just one at 57-56. The senior guard got a pair of excellent passes from center Trevion Williams and buried both shots with supreme confidence – he never hesitated after catching the ball on either occasion. After losing some faith in his jumper last season, Hunter has morphed into one of the Big Ten's best from beyond the arc this year, knocking down 46%.

"I've been in a lot of games like that, where it's tighter," Hunter said. "When we're on the other side of that, you see guys step up and hit big shots and I want to be one of those guys for our team. I'm just glad my team trusts me."

Following his pair of 3-pointers, Hunter passed to Williams at the high post and then cut backdoor for a layup, completing a 10-1 Purdue run that expanded the lead back to double digits. Williams scored or assisted on all 10 points during the run and made a bevy of huge plays down the stretch, grabbing several rebounds in traffic and knocking down four free throws in the final 3:02 to help salt the game away.

The Purdue center committed three turnovers in the first 27 minutes of the game, but was nails down the stretch and the Boilermaker offense often flowed through him. Michigan State's defense had no answers for the best passing big man in the country.

"He might be the best passer in the state," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. "And I know Indiana's got some pro players here."

Painter likened Williams to a quarterback picking a defense apart, just from the block rather than the pocket.

"If you're going to come and double(-team) him, he actually likes that," Painter said of Williams. "He's the only big guy I've ever coached that actually likes being double-teamed. Most big guys are mad because they want to shoot it every single time, but he doesn't, he wants to pass it. That's our rules: when you're one on one, score it; when you're doubled, pass."

While Williams committed three turnovers – all from trying to thread passes into too-tight windows – the rest of the Boilermakers had just six after the team gave the ball away 17 times the first time it played the Spartans, on Feb. 26. Those 17 turnovers cost Purdue a winnable game and, it turned out, the Big Ten regular-season championship. Cleaning up those miscues provided the Boilermakers a chance to play for another conference trophy Sunday against No. 5 seed Iowa.

Painter made avoiding turnovers a focus of Purdue's preparation in the few hours the Boilermakers had to get ready for the Spartans and the Boilers mostly refused to let Michigan State rattle them.

"It just comes down to concentration," Williams said. "Michigan State's a team that likes to pressure guys and get them out of their comfort zone and they pressure you and they pressure you and they hold you, they grab you and they do rough teams up. We've struggled in the past with pressure. It's just about being strong with the ball, knowing what's coming, expecting those guys to be physical with us. So we went into this game, Coach (Painter) harped on it as much as he could. Man, we went in there and I thought we handled the pressure pretty well."

A portion of the credit for handling that pressure has to go to Jaden Ivey, who had the ball in his hands on the lion's share of possessions and only rarely forced the issue. The explosive sophomore attacked the rim when he had a lane, of course, but just has often he pulled the ball back out or was content to feed the post, where Williams and Zach Edey (11 points and 10 rebounds) were dominating the overmatched Spartan bigs. Ivey finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. There was occasional dazzling brilliance – as when the First-Team All-Big Ten honoree stole the ball near midcourt with 1:50 left and spun it around his back on the way to the rim before finishing off the glass while getting knocked hard to the ground – but that's usually less important for Purdue than Ivey playing under control and making the right decisions on when to take the ball to the basket.

As a reward for topping the Spartans, whom they held to 43% shooting, Purdue gets a matchup with Iowa on Sunday for the tournament championship. The Boilermakers have only won the Big Ten Tournament once in the 25-year history of the event and have not done so since 2009. To hoist a second tournament trophy, they will have to go through a team that set a Big Ten Tournament record with 112 points Thursday against Northwestern. A win Sunday would likely cement Purdue as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while a loss could knock them down a 3-seed.

"They're dangerous," Painter said of the Hawkeyes. "They've got a good team and they've got depth. They're going to give a lot of people trouble in the NCAA Tournament after they give us trouble tomorrow."

After winning a pair of grind-it-out games to reach the championship game, Purdue and Iowa will meet in a matchup of two of the best offenses in the country. The Boilermakers have learned how to win ugly, powerful knowledge heading into the NCAA Tournament, but it might take a pretty performance to cut the nets in Indianapolis on Sunday.

