Halftime: (3) Purdue 46, (14) Yale 33

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Jaden Ivey came to play.

The All-American sophomore poured in 26 points in his first NCAA Tournament game a year ago and seems intent on exceeding that total this afternoon. At halftime, Ivey has 18 points on 4 for 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range and No. 3 seed Purdue leads 14th-seeded Yale 46-33.

Ivey got going early, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in a 58-second span to put Purdue on top 8-4. The second of those came on a beautifully-run set from the Boilermakers, leaving Ivey wide open, and the shot barely touched the net. Once he had established the Bulldogs had to cover him on the outside, Ivey started barreling toward the basket on a regular basis. Yale doesn't have anyone who can check him one on one when he gets a head of steam (few do) and he was able to draw a series of fouls and go 7 of 9 at the foul line. He also dished to Eric Hunter Jr. for a 3-pointer that gave Purdue its biggest lead at 25-16. The South Bend native was fired up on his way back down the court, screaming at the ceiling.

The Bulldogs stayed close for a while, hitting three 3-pointers to avoid getting run out of the gym. Two of Yale's long-range shots came over a failed contest from guard Isaiah Thompson. Coach Matt Painter was unhappy with Thompson for not getting his hands higher against Yale's shooters and quickly re-inserted Hunter back into the game. At the half, Purdue is shooting 54% from the field and Yale is at 48% despite some decent overall defense from the Boilermakers. The Bulldogs made one basket at the end of the shot clock after a terrific Boilers defensive possession when Yale's August Mahoney heaved the ball at the rim from his hip and it swished through. The Boilermakers have had good energy on defense for the most part and have not been fully rewarded for it yet. Guard Azar Swain, Yale's leading scorer is 6 for 11 from the field for 13 points, keeping Yale in this game.

In addition to Ivey's brilliance, however, Purdue has a significant size advantage of which it has made full use this afternoon. The Bulldogs have no answer for either Zach Edey or Trevion Williams and the Boilers have gotten the ball inside on a regular basis. Yale tried double-teaming the massive duo for a while, but Edey and Williams each threw a bullet pass to a wide-open teammate for a layup and, especially when Williams was in the game, they mostly played straight-up in the post after that. At halftime, Purdue's center combo has 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists between them.

One of the recipients of those passes out of the double-team was Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, who got a wide-open dunk as a result. Furst had three points, two rebounds and two steals in nine minutes in his first NCAA Tournament action.

At halftime, the Boilermakers are comfortably in front because they have been making shots on the offensive end or, at least, making enough of them. I compared to Swain to Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon, who scored 29 against Purdue in a 104-90 Boilers win in December, and that comparison seems more apt than ever to me now. Yale is overmatched at most positions, but it is running good offense and Swain is playing well enough to keep the Bulldogs closer than they should be. If Purdue goes cold in the second half, this could easily become a nail-biter for the Boilers.

