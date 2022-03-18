NCAA Tournament Round of 64 Pregame: 3) Purdue (27-7) vs. 14) Yale (19-11)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Purdue's moment has arrived.

This team had Final Four expectations from the moment it became clear nearly every member of a group that earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament a season ago would be back for one more go-around. The players embraced those expectations and quickly proved they weren't overblown, getting off to a blazing start and rising to No. 1 in the country for the first time in program history.

Since then, there have been tantalizing glimpses of what this team can be. When Purdue is playing at its peak, knocking down outside shots, dominating inside, flying around on defense and taking care of the ball, there are very few, if any, teams that can hang with the Boilermakers. But those glimpses of greatness have been somewhat more rare down the stretch of the regular season and in the Big Ten Tournament than they were early on. The Boilermakers enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed with a 27-7 record, excellent marks on their faces, but ever-so-slightly short of expectations. As several opposing coaches have pointed out this season, this team has a Final Four ceiling and then some. But if the Boilers are going to snap their program's streak of 29 NCAA Tournament appearances without a Final Four since 1980, they have to put it all together for four straight. They have not put it together as often as they would have liked this season. Can they flip a switch now?

"I think we deserve it," Boilermakers center Trevion Williams said of making a deep tournament run. "I think we've been working hard all year, and we've come up short a couple games and a lot of games that we should have won. This is our chance to prove ourselves. We've missed out on the Big Ten Championship regular season and then, obviously, the (Big Ten) tournament. So just having those things happen, at this point, we have no choice but to go out there and play our all."

Today is the start of the games for which Purdue has been waiting all season. The Boilermakers open the NCAA Tournament this afternoon at Fiserv Forum against No. 14 seed Yale, the Ivy League champion that did not even have a season in 2020-21 because of the coronavirus pandemic (the entire Ivy League canceled its season). The Boilermakers are heavy favorites, but that doesn't always guarantee success. Purdue has lost to a double-digit seed in the first round of the tournament twice in the last six years, falling to No. 12 seed Arkansas-Little Rock in 2016 and No. 13 seed North Texas a year ago. As if Purdue needed any reminding, the team many thought was its greatest impediment on the way to the Final Four, No. 2 seed Kentucky, was knocked out Thursday by 15th-seeded Saint Peter's, a team that spends 8% as much on basketball as the Wildcats do.

Yale is led by high-scoring guard Azar Swain, a hyper-confident 6-foot senior who averages 19.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. Swain is the type of guard that has given Purdue trouble all season: think Fatts Russell from Maryland or Ty Gordon from Nicholls State (probably didn't think you'd have to relive that game in March, did you?). Both of those players were able to torch the Boilermakers because they got in the lane off the dribble and were also able to knock down shots from the outside. They dragged inferior teams to closer games against Purdue than the talent on their roster would have indicated and Swain has that same ability. He is capable of driving to the basket and finishing, but is just as confident pulling up and knocking down a 3-pointer off a screen. Eric Hunter Jr., who has been very good on defense down the stretch of the regular season, will likely get the first crack at guarding him and if Hunter does not stay in front on the perimeter the Boilermakers are likely in for a long day.

But Swain is not an infallible player. He has been made to carry a huge part of the Yale offense and as such often takes difficult shots when nothing else materializes. He is therefore a fairly inefficient player, hitting just 42% from the field and a decent-but-not-overwhelming 35% from 3-point range. The two-time All-Ivy guard is also not much of a passer: he averages only 1.6 assists and turns the ball over 2.4 times per contest. If Purdue can get some pressure on him, he'll make a few mistakes.

The key for the Boilermakers will be to keep Swain out of transition. To do that, they must avoid live-ball turnovers, the type of plays coach Matt Painter has repeatedly said will be the key in deciding whether Purdue achieves its goals in this tournament. The Boilers turned the ball over 17 times in the Big Ten Tournament championship loss to Iowa and while some of that can be written off as tired legs in their third game in three days, it's not as though such issues were isolated to that one game. Jaden Ivey, who turned the ball over five times against, Iowa will be particularly important in avoiding giveaways. He has the ball in his hands so much that it's likely impossible for him to avoid mistakes entirely, but he has to be smart and not try to force the issue. Yale has no one who can dream of guarding him one on one and it will likely try to bring extra defenders in the lane whenever Ivey wins off the dribble. In such situations, he has to find an open shooter rather than trying to barrel through multiple defenders. If he does that consistently and the Boilers don't suffer through an unusually cold shooting day, Purdue should win.

The road the Boilermakers have been looking forward to traveling all season starts today. After missing out on regular-season and tournament Big Ten titles by one game apiece, they have only one goal in front of them, the one that was set 364 days ago when the Boilers lost to North Texas. New Orleans beckons. Yale is first in the way.

