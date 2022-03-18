Purdue crushes Yale to reach second round

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Purdue began what it hopes is a run to the Final Four in New Orleans with one of its best performances of the season in an NCAA Tournament Round of 64 victory over a too-small Yale team today at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Seldom this season have the Boilermakers combined good shooting, swarming defense, and solid ball control. They did just that in the 78-56 win over the 14th-seeded Bulldogs, proving once again that on the rare occasions they put those three elements together, they are nearly unbeatable.

Purdue's hot shooting started in the opening minutes, when Jaden Ivey drained back-to-back 3-pointers to put the third-seeded Boilermakers (28-7) in front 8-4. Ivey's ability to hit from long distance – he went 3 for 6 from beyond the arc in the game – forced the Yale guards defending him to creep a step closer on the perimeter, giving him a chance to drive past them and get to the foul line. He also kicked out to Eric Hunter Jr. for another 3-pointer, capping a 10-0 Purdue run that changed the tenor of the game in the first half.

"It's just my confidence, for real," Ivey said of his hot shooting. "I'm willing to take any shot if it's the right shot for me and for my team. I think the balls are kind of weird, but you've got to shoot it."

The new, bright-orange balls the NCAA is using for the tournament have been an ongoing topic of debate in recent days, with players from multiple teams insisting they are significantly different than the ones they have been using all year. Ivey said the grip is very different, but it not stop him or Purdue from hitting enough 3s to make the Bulldogs respect their outside-shooting ability.

Once that happened, Yale essentially had no chance of stopping the Boilermakers. In addition to the 3-pointers and Ivey's mad dashes to the rim, which yielded nine free-throw attempts for the sophomore All-American, the Bulldogs had to deal with 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, who is eight inches taller than anyone in the Yale starting lineup. Even that lineup was reimagined to get a taller player a chance against Edey because, as Yale coach James Jones put it, "My dad ... didn't raise a fool." Even with the new-look lineup, the Bulldogs had no chance against Edey, who poured in 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He drew seven fouls and shot 10 free throws, one fewer than the entire Yale team.

"It's hard to try to game plan for (Edey) because we don't have a 7-4 guy on campus that we can roll around there and try to defend and go up against," Jones said.

Edey stayed poised even as Yale sent double-teams against him, tossing a nice interior pass to a wide-open Caleb Furst for a dunk out of the double-team on one occasion. Mostly, if he kept the ball above his head, he was going to get a good look at the basket or be able to find an open teammate.

Between Edey and Ivey, there just wasn't much the Yale defense could do.

"They have a 7-4 guy in the middle who shoots 66% from the field. On top of that they have a probable top-five (NBA Draft) pick at guard who came out and was 3 for 6 on 3s when that's not really what he's known for," Yale guard Jalen Gabbidon said. "On top of that, (Ivey's) one of the most athletic players in the country coming downhill. So when you combine those two things with the fact they also have a top-five offense in the country, it's hard to stop."

Purdue helped its offensive performance by taking care of the ball. After turning it over 17 times in its Big Ten Tournament championship loss to Iowa, the Boilermakers committed only 12 turnovers today. Five of those came in the final four minutes, after the game had long been decided. Coach Matt Painter said Wednesday turnovers would be the single most important factor in whether Purdue advances in this tournament and in its opening game the Boilers were disciplined with the ball. Ivey committed three of the seven turnovers Purdue had in the first 36 minutes and was ever so slightly out of control at times, but he made mostly good decisions on the whole, like his pass to Hunter for the important first-half 3. That's how the Boilermakers need him to play if they're going to advance in this tournament.

"We want to create space for (Edey and Ivey) so they can play, but when people take up that, you've got to get the ball out of your hands to get people in rotation," Painter said. "That's so important for us. When we do that, we're pretty efficient. When we don't, that's how we bog down."

Purdue has had plenty of efficient offensive games this year, but it has rarely paired good offense with good defense, even against mid-major opponents. Boilermaker fans will remember a 104-90 win over Nicholls State in December as an early indication this team might struggle defensively.

It did not struggle against the Bulldogs, at least in the second half. Purdue's defense was generally good and high-energy in the first half, but Yale made a series of semi-difficult shots and hit 48% from the field in the opening 20 minutes. After halftime, those shots stopped falling, Purdue continued to contest everything and the Boilermakers turned in maybe their best defensive stretch of the season, holding Yale without a point for more than nine minutes as the Bulldogs missed 15 straight shots. Purdue has not stifled many opponents for long stretches this season, so doing so in the first game of the NCAA Tournament lends credence to the idea Purdue was preparing to flip a switch when it reached March Madness. Whether that defensive effort can continue in the second round against Texas remains to be seen.

There really wasn't anything particularly negative to take away from this game. The only real worrying sign was Sasha Stefanovic missing his first five 3-pointers after going 3 for 14 in the Big Ten Tournament, but he made his next two from deep and does not seem to have lost much confidence in his shooting prowess.

"It's probably the biggest job on my team, is to make and take open shots and open 3s," the fifth-year senior said. "Obviously I've been in a little bit of a slump lately with my shooting, but yeah, I'm going to continue to shoot. If I go 0 for 100, I'm still going to shoot them up."

Purdue was able to rest its starters at the end of the game, grab an NCAA Tournament win after getting bounced in the first round a season ago and turn in what could well be a confidence-building defensive performance. There will be better opponents starting Sunday against Texas, but the Boilermakers opened March Madness with a performance that suggests they plan to be around for the long haul.

