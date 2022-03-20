Halftime: (3) Purdue 36, (6) Texas 30

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – The early battles belonged to Texas. Purdue won the first-half war.

In the teams' NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup, the Longhorns grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the first eight minutes and hit three 3-pointers in the first 4:15, something of a surprise for a poor-shooting team, to take a six-point lead in the early going. Less than six minutes in, Purdue seemed to be on the ropes as it looks for its fourth Sweet 16 appearance in five tournaments.

As the half got into its middle stages, however, Texas cooled off from the outside. When the Longhorns aren't shooting well from deep, their offense can get relatively pedestrian in a hurry and tonight it was downright anemic for a significant portion of the first half. After going in front 14-8, the Longhorns missed 16 consecutive shots and not many of the shots were particularly good looks. Purdue did a good job of packing the lane and forcing Texas to hit from the outside. When the Longhorns did try to go inside, they were met with good Purdue help around the rim. Texas went without a point for 9:44 as Purdue surged in front on the way to a 36-30 halftime lead. The Boilers are shooting 50%, while the Longhorns are at 32%.

The advantage might have been greater had the Boilermakers been able to grab a defensive rebound, but the Longhorns were a step quicker for the early part of the half.

As the period wore on, however, Purdue seemed to draw energy from its defensive effort, a rarity this season. During Texas's long drought, the Boilers scored 22 straight points. They weren't perfect offensively – Jaden Ivey committed three turnovers in the first half and Purdue had seven all told, though Ivey also erased a Texas fast-break opportunity with a flying, LeBron-like chase-down block that he measured up perfectly before taking off – but they were able to get the ball inside to Zach Edey and especially Trevion Williams. The Longhorns have no answer for either and Williams has 14 points on 7 for 9 from the field at halftime. Edey picked up an early foul, but he too has been too big for the Longhorns when he's been in the game. One sign of caution for the Boilers: Williams and Edey each have two fouls at halftime.

The biggest shot of Purdue's game-turning run came when Ivey easily beat his man off the dribble, sliced into the lane and then, rather than being out of control on the way to the rim, dished off to a wide-open Ethan Morton in the corner. Morton buried the 3, hitting nothing but net and the Boilers' lead ballooned to double digits. Morton was on the court for eight minutes in the first half and provided a spark on offense and defense, playing a central role in Texas's long field-goal drought.

That drought did eventually end and Texas hit back-to-back 3s to close the gap after falling behind by as many as 14 – once again, 12-14 points was the magic number at which point a Purdue lead stopped growing – but the Boilers held the Longhorns at bay in the final minutes of the half.

The bottom line at halftime is the Boilermakers have been the better defensive team in a game against one of the best defenses in the country. For a team that on defense for most of the season has been "just okay," to cite coach Matt Painter's oft-repeated phrase, that's a huge step forward. Texas helped by missing a lot of mid-range jumpers, but mid-range jumpers are the type of shot you want your opponents taking.

Still, this game is nowhere close to over. Texas, which came into the game shooting 32% from long range went 6 for 14 on 3-pointers in the first half and Purdue gave away too many possessions with its turnovers. Those turnovers hurt even more for a team that has been so efficient offensively. When Purdue get a shot, it's probably going in or resulting in a foul. Unfortunately for the Boilers, fouls weren't as helpful as they should have been, either; Purdue is only 13 of 19 at the foul line (Texas also did not cover itself in glory at the line, going 2 for 6). Moreover, Morton's 3 was Purdue's only made basket from beyond the arc. Sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic is again struggling, going 0 for 3 from the field. Purdue has been the better team so far, but it should be up by more. We're in for a good finish here, it appears.

