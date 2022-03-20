NCAA Tournament Round of 32 Pregame: 3) Purdue (28-7) vs. 6) Texas (22-11)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – The rubber meets the road for Purdue tonight at Fiserv Forum. The Boilermakers played well in their NCAA Tournament first-round game against Yale on Friday, but mostly coasted through against a clearly overmatched team without the size or speed to hang with the Boilermakers.

Texas is another matter, altogether. The Longhorns, playing for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2008, have the athleticism on the perimeter to frustrate Jaden Ivey and although they might not have the size to deal with Zach Edey one on one in the post, they have long, athletic forwards and "centers" who could make it difficult for Edey on the defensive end. In short, they can, at least on paper, deal with Purdue's pair of unicorns in a way that Yale never could. If they can slow down Ivey and effectively make Edey a defensive liability by running small lineups at him, they could send the Boilermakers to a disappointingly-early exit in this NCAA Tournament.

If there's one program that knows about early NCAA Tournament exits, it's Texas. Since that last Sweet 16 run in '08, the Longhorns have lost on the tournament's first weekend nine times. New coach Chris Beard has reached the Final Four with Texas Tech and is trying to defy the recent history of the program, which has not been able to get it done in March, most recently with a loss to No. 14 seed Abilene Christian in the first round of the 2021 tournament. That defeat hastened former coach Shaka Smart's departure for Marquette.

Beard has already won more games in his first season with the Longhorns than Smart did in any of his six and, if the interviews his players gave Saturday about facing the Boilermakers are any indication, the new coach has them feeling confident and loose heading into the matchup. For example, 6-foot-7 Texas forward Christian Bishop was asked about dealing with the 7-4 Edey. His response was as follows:

"When you play against guys like that, you've just got to give a little bit more effort, so that's what I'm going to be doing."

That's it. That's all he said. He did not elaborate on what "more effort" would look like, just that he would raise his game a level to face Purdue's giant center. Add in all of Texas's talk about forward Timmy Allen's dancing ability and it's pretty clear this team isn't feeling a whole lot of pressure as it prepares to take on the third-seeded Boilermakers. And why should it? The Longhorns have already played in 11 games this season against ranked opponents, beating now-No. 1 seed Kansas along the way. This team has been battle-tested in a way Yale certainly was not.

Of course, Purdue has seen Beard-coached teams in the tournament before and it has not fared well against them. Beard's Arkansas-Little Rock team defeated the Boilers in a 5-12 upset in the 2016 tournament, erasing a 14-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation and then winning in overtime. Two years later, the highest-seeded Purdue team in 22 years ran into Beard's Texas Tech squad on the Red Raiders' run to the national title game and got out-muscled 78-65 despite 30 points from Carsen Edwards. True, the Boilers were playing without 7-2 Isaac Haas in that contest after he'd suffered a fractured elbow earlier in the tournament, but coach Matt Painter said he was impressed at the time by how hard Beard's teams play. The coach has already instilled that energy in Austin and Purdue will be in for a grind as it tries to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five tournaments and sixth time in 17 years under Painter.

As with so many other Purdue games this season, the Boilers' chances of victory today will likely come down to how well they are able to take care of the ball. Texas wants to put several defenders around any guard who gets into the lane and force him into poor decisions. Ivey has been prone to getting out of control, off balance or in the air and turning the ball when he has been swarmed by multiple defenders this season, but he has also had some games (the victory over Illinois at Mackey Arena being the most prominent example) in which he handled the pressure, controlled the proceedings and made the right read over and over again. He was good at it for the most part against Yale, though in that game the right course of action was usually to drive straight past whichever overmatched defender tried to stop him on the perimeter. Life likely won't be so simple today and Ivey will have to be disciplined. If he's not, Purdue could be in for the type of game it suffered against Beard's Texas Tech team, when it turned the ball over 17 times and was never really competitive.

For Texas, one of the bigger questions is whether they can hit enough outside shots to score against the Purdue defense. The Longhorns do not have anyone in the rotation who shoots better than 36% from long distance, but they went 10 for 19 in the first round against Virginia Tech and guard Andrew Jones, a 32% shooter from the outside, knocked down 5 of 7. Another performance like that could make life extremely difficult for the Boilers, who have at times struggled to rotate correctly this season. That lack of ability to hit from the outside is part of the reason Texas relies so heavily on turnovers: they need fast-break offense to compensate for their lack of efficiency in half-court settings. Again, if Purdue takes care of the ball, it should get a lot of free throws from Edey going against Bishop (or Dylan Disu, the 6-9 reserve center the Longhorns might make use of today) and could mostly neuter the Texas offense. Painter has been harping on turnovers as the key for his team all season and in few games has that reality been more stark than it is today.

Purdue put together a good performance in the first round against Yale and avoided an upset, but its real run in the tournament starts today. Vanquishing a team that likes to muck up the game in just the way Purdue has struggled to handle this season would be a significant confidence boost going into the Sweet 16 and beating Beard along the way would be a cherry on top. Cinderella No. 15 seed St. Peter's awaits in Philadelphia if the Boilers can find a way to win.

