Positional breakdown: (3) Purdue vs. (6) Texas

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Purdue takes on Texas tonight in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, with the Boilermakers looking for their sixth Sweet 16 appearance in 17 years under coach Matt Painter and fourth in the last five tournaments. The Longhorns are led by first-year coach Chris Beard, who has taken a transfer-heavy roster and won more games than former coach Shaka Smart did in any of his six seasons leading the program.

"When you take a lot of transfers, it takes a little bit of time, but by the end of the year you're a great team and they're a great team," Painter said of Texas.

The game is officially scheduled to tip off at 8:40 p.m. EST, but will likely start slightly after that. Here is a breakdown of the teams' personnel.

Guards

Purdue has the best player in the game in All-American guard Jaden Ivey, a likely NBA lottery pick if he decides to make this his last season in West Lafayette. Ivey had one of his better games this season against Yale in the first round, hitting three 3-pointers on the way to 18 points in the first half before settling for 22 in the game as the Boilermakers cruised.

Texas is a difficult matchup for Ivey because the Longhorns possess a stable of guards who are among the best in the country in individual and collective defense. Lead guards Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey and Marcus Carr all do a good job at keeping opposing ball-handlers out of the lane, but when opponents do get through the first line of defense, as Ivey likely will on more than a few occasions (there is basically no guard in the country who can keep Ivey from beating him off the dribble at least a couple of times), those Texas guards also do good job of swarming the ball in help defense. There have been times this year where Ivey has tried to go one-on-three against such defenses and it has led to turnovers. He'll have to avoid such mistakes in this game, especially because Texas slows the ball down on offense, making each possession more valuable. Texas's perimeter defense is the backbone of the sixth-stingiest defense in the country, which gives up only 60 points per game.

"He's very highly regarded right now and we've got to do our best to try to shut him down," Jones said of Ivey. "Anytime you get a good, high-caliber guard like that, it's personal to us. We want to go out there and do our job."

Purdue's other lead guards, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr., will have to be ready to make plays if the Longhorns swarm Ivey. Ivey did a good job of driving and kicking to Hunter for a 3-pointer against Yale and Hunter is one of the hottest shooters in the tournament (11 for 19, 58%, from long distance over his last six games). Stefanovic, on the other hand, has been in a slump recently, going just 5 for 22 (23%) over his last four games. He was 2 for 8 against Yale, including an 0-for-5 start that saw him miss a series of open looks the well-run Purdue offense had created for him. Stefanovic has broken out of slumps with big games before and Purdue could use three or four 3s from him today.

On defense, Hunter will likely guard Carr, an assignment he has drawn in the past. Carr played the last two seasons at Minnesota, ranking third in the conference in scoring at 19.4 points per game in 2020-21, and faced Purdue four times in those years. Purdue has had one very good game against him (he went 2 for 13 for six points) and one very poor outing (27 points, seven rebounds), but the bottom line is Hunter has dealt with this specific matchup before, which should be helpful. Carr is not the focal point of this offense as he was in Minnesota, but he is still a fairly inefficient player, shooting only 39% from the field and 32% from 3-point range.

"I think now he's more of a patient player," Hunter said of the difference between Carr now and at Minnesota. "I think that comes with the nature of going to a different program. At Minnesota a lot was asked of him to make plays, put the ball in the basket and now he does a little bit more playmaking than usual. He definitely can put the ball in the basket whenever he wants to. Definitely got to watch out for that."

The most significant flaw Texas's guards have is their relative inability to shoot from the outside. No Longhorn hits better than Ramey's 35% from beyond the arc and they are 233rd in the country in 3-point percentage. They did, however, go 10 for 19 from deep in their Round of 64 win over Virginia Tech and Jones was 5 of 7, so the Boilermakers can't ignore the arc entirely.

Slight edge: Purdue

Forwards

Texas's best offensive player is 6-foot-6 senior wing Timmy Allen, who scores 12.4 points per contest on 50% shooting, grabs 6.5 rebounds per game and also averages 1.3 steals. Brother of former Nebraska star Teddy Allen, now at New Mexico State, Timmy Allen is the type of versatile forward that will likely be able to carve out an NBA career of some sort. He can hit an occasional outside shot (26.7% from 3-point range), but he's deadly from 18 feet, can dribble into a post-up against smaller, weaker players and is also a good enough ball-handler to run a fast break himself. Purdue might be a somewhat difficult matchup for Allen, who likely won't be able to bully Boilers forward Mason Gillis, who will get the first shot at defending him. Gillis will have to do a good job of closing out when Allen gets the ball in the mid-range. If the Purdue redshirt sophomore gets into foul trouble or needs a rest, the Boilermakers could turn to 6-6 Ethan Morton, who has become their defensive jack-of-all-trades in recent games. Morton did a decent job in limited work against Iowa superstar Keegan Murray and Allen is a somewhat smaller, less-perimeter-oriented version of Murray.

"Ethan's done a really good job for us," Painter said. "He has gotten into some tough grinds there when we've got certain matchups and I go with other guys and he kept a positive attitude and he's ready to play when his number's called. Any time you can have guys that are versatile, that can dribble, pass and shoot and defend, that really helps us."

Edge: Texas

Centers

For the second straight game, Purdue has a size mismatch inside. The 7-4 Zach Edey will get another chance to rule the paint after dominating Yale, a team whose tallest starter was 6-8, in the first round. The Longhorns' tallest starter is 6-7 Christian Bishop and they have been able to make that work down the stretch of the season because Bishop a long, springy athlete who can protect the rim somewhat despite his relative lack of size compared to most centers. But Bishop will likely struggle at least somewhat to guard Edey, who is far bigger (and more skilled for his size) than anyone he has seen previously. This will be a more difficult matchup for Edey than Yale was – none of the Bulldogs' bigs were nearly as athletic as Bishop – but he should still have an advantage. Texas will sorely miss 6-9 erstwhile starting center Tre Mitchell, who has been out since Feb. 12 on a personal leave of absence from the team.

Bishop's best hope is to use his athleticism to get in front of Edey, make it difficult for the Boilermakers to get the ball in from the perimeter and hope help defense is available for lobs over the top. Of course, if there is help defense available there, the Longhorns are likely out of position on one of Purdue's guards. Such is the problem posed by Purdue's dynamic offense.

"Sometimes those (smaller, more athletic) guys are the hardest guys (for a 7-footer to play against) because they're athletic and they're quicker and they can beat you to a spot and they can get under you a little bit," Painter said of Edey facing Bishop.

"It's more team defense than anything. Those (smaller) guys can (front the post), but if they don't have somebody on that back side or that low man helping right there as they beat you to a spot and we can just throw over the top, then you're stuck. So it takes pressure on the basketball, it takes a good post defender, then it takes some weak-side help.

"That's why the combination of skill and size in a dynamic guy like Jaden has really helped us and that's the reason I really emphasize so much our decision-making. You know, if we just make good decisions and we can handle pressure, things really work for us."

Texas could lean somewhat more often than usual on 6-9 center Dylan Disu tonight. Disu has been a role player this season, seeing only 11 minutes on the floor per game, but he blocks nearly three shots per 40 minutes and is likely the team's best chance of guarding Edey one on one. Longhorns coach Chris Beard believes Disu has an NBA future.

Big edge: Purdue

