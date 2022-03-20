Purdue beats Texas 81-71 in NCAA Tournament Round of 32; St. Peter's awaits

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – For the sixth time in 17 seasons under coach Matt Painter and fourth time in the last five NCAA Tournaments, No. 3 seed Purdue is dancing on to the Sweet 16.

Trevion Williams scored 22 points on 10 for 13 from the field, Zach Edey added 11 points and 10 rebounds and the Boilermakers defeated sixth-seeded Texas 81-71 in the tournament's Round of 32 on Sunday night at the Fiserv Forum.

The Boilers (29-7) will face No. 15 seed St. Peter's on Friday in Philadelphia for a trip to the Elite Eight.

Texas trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, but the game was tied at 52 at the 9:38 mark after four straight Longhorn points.

Purdue took control over the next four minutes, embarking on a 13-4 run. Eric Hunter Jr. drilled a 3-pointer, then found Williams slipping to the rim for a layup. Williams followed with a pair of strong post moves and Ethan Morton capped the spurt with a corner 3 off a pass from Jaden Ivey.

Texas cut the lead to three with 1:31 left, but Ivey stepped back and buried a 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining to cement the victory. Ivey had 18 points.

The Boilermakers went 33 of 46 at the foul line, while Texas was 7 for 12. Purdue was in the bonus less than six minutes into the second half and Texas committed 29 fouls all told.

Texas led early, but missed 16 consecutive shots in the middle portion of the half and went 9:44 without scoring.

While Texas was missing everything, the Boilers scored 22 straight points, turning a six-point deficit into a 28-14 lead with 6:08 left in the half. The biggest shot was a Morton 3-pointer off a dish from Ivey that sent the Purdue lead to double digits for the first time.

Morton's 3-pointer was the only long-range shot the Boilermakers made in their first 10 attempts from distance. Purdue's second 3 did not come until more than 15 minutes of game time after Morton's, when Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst buried one to put the Boilers up 46-44 with 13:20 left after H found him in the corner.

Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, had four points in nine minutes.

Tip-Ins

Purdue is 6-0 in NCAA Tournament games held in Wisconsin and have advanced to the Sweet 16 out of Milwaukee twice. ... Ivey's 18 points pushed him over 600 for the season, making him only the third Boilermaker ever to have 600 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season, joining E'Twaun Moore and Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan. ... The first half was the second straight half in which the Boilermakers had forced 15 straight misses by its opponent after doing so in the second half against Yale. ... Edey came into the game No. 2 in the country in field goal percentage at 65.3% (Akron's Enrique Freeman leads the nation at 66.5%). If Edey can finish the season at No. 1, he will be the first Big Ten player to do so since Ohio State's Jerry Lucas in the early 1960s. Edey went 2 for 6 from the field tonight and had his 11th double-double, third in the last four games. ... Purdue improved to 26-0 when scoring at least 70 points. The Boilermakers are 3-7 when they don't reach 70. ... The Boilermakers broke a three-game losing streak to Texas. They are 2-4 all-time against the Longhorns and 2-2 in the NCAA Tournament. ... Purdue had 35-12 advantage in bench points. ... Texas guard Marcus Carr, who faced four times in the last two seasons while playing for Minnesota, had 23 points on 8 for 18 from the field. ... Texas came into the game as the No. 6 scoring defense in the country, giving up 60 points per game.

dsinn@jg.net