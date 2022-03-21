Purdue holds off Texas behind Williams, Ivey; two wins from Final Four

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Don't look now, but Purdue might be putting it all together.

All season, it was clear the Boilermakers had more raw talent than just about any team they faced and certainly more weapons on the offensive end. For most of the year, especially the last month of the season, however, it felt as though the pieces didn't quite fit as well as they should, as though the Boilers, while still one of the best teams in the Big Ten, were not quite the national title contender they looked like they might be in November.

Tonight, in an 81-71 Round of 32 win over No. 6 seed Texas, the Boilermakers once again looked like a team capable of making a run all the way to New Orleans for the Final Four. In addition to scoring 21 points more than the 60 the Longhorns had given up on average this season – sixth-lowest in the country coming into the game – Purdue turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season, holding Texas to 40% shooting and frustrating UT into 16 straight misses during one dominant stretch in the first half. Boilers coach Matt Painter spent much of the early part of the season saying his team, while terrific offensively, was "just okay" on defense and wondering what would happen when Purdue wasn't making outside shots at a breakneck pace. Tonight, the Boilermakers went 1 for 7 from 3-point range in the first half and led 36-30 at the break. That would have been unthinkable against a good team in December.

"I thought we did some really good things," Painter said of his team's first-half defense. (Texas) got going there in the second half, but Ethan (Morton) came in and gave us some really good minutes. ... We just have to keep building, keep getting better."

When asked what contributed to his team's new-found ability to hold back-to-back teams to no better than 40% shooting, Painter had no real answers.

"I don't know," the 17th-year coach said, before laughing and joking: "It's coaching, I just wasn't coaching defense for the first 35 games."

"(Texas) really does iso(lation plays) a lot and (their guards) really take you (to the rim)," Painter added. "So we had to do a good job in help defense, but we also had to bounce out of that and get out of those gaps and be able to take shots away. All along, we've had the ability to be a good defensive team and we've gotten better through the last month of the season."

Painter is right: tonight was not a one-off for the Boilermakers on that end of the floor. They held Yale to 37% in the first round of the tournament and also put together solid defensive performances in the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State, Michigan State and Iowa. If the Boilermakers are able to sustain this level of defensive performance, the ceiling of this team might be higher than any of Painter's previous teams, as blasphemous as that may sound to those who have fond memories of the Baby Boilers.

One of the keys to the defensive improvement has been the emergence of Morton, a long-armed 6-foot-6 wing who has guarded four positions over the last month, checking everyone from 6-8 Iowa star Keegan Murray to 6-2 Texas guard Marcus Carr. The sophomore from Pennsylvania could be one of the stars of Purdue's future, but right now he is one of its most important players off the bench, making life difficult for anyone the Boilers stick him on. Tonight, it was Carr, the former Minnesota star with whom Purdue had already tangled four times before facing him in burnt orange. Carr had 23 points, but needed 18 shots to get there, thanks in part to Morton.

"We were just completely jumping on (Carr)'s right side and making him go left to make a play," said Eric Hunter Jr., who also spent a good portion of the game checking Carr. "Ethan's so big, he's huge, so I just kept telling him to use his size and he did that."

But it wasn't just Morton's defense that helped the Boilermakers to this win. He also made two of the game's bigger shots, hitting a 3-pointer in the first half to extend Purdue's lead to double digits for the first time and then draining another 3 from the corner to cap a 13-4 run and put the Boilers up 65-56 with less than six minutes left. The latter came off a pass from Jaden Ivey, who drew the defense to him on the fast break before kicking to Morton, who never hesitated.

"I have the (ut)most confidence in Ethan," Ivey said. "He comes in every day and puts work in. He's constantly working on his shots. I trust him to take a lot of shots during the game. When he's open, I can't miss him, I've got to throw it to him."

Morton finished with a career-high eight points on 2-for-2 shooting and added two rebounds and two blocks.

"Ethan was great," Painter said. "He was just steady. You look at his plus-minus (plus-18, no other Boiler was better than plus-11), he just does a lot of winning things when he's out on the court."

Another player who did a lot of "winning things" was Ivey, who scored 15 points in the second half (18 in the game) and did not commit a turnover after halftime. Texas is one of the best teams in the country at swarming the ball when opposing guards get into the lane and ranked in the top 40 in the country in turnovers forced coming into tonight despite playing mostly low-possession games. Ivey has been somewhat turnover-prone this season and he gave the ball away three times in the first half, but he was poised and confident in the second half, making the right decision time and again on whether to keep the ball or kick out for an open 3.

Ivey's strong play culminated in the last three minutes, when he buried a pair of huge 3-pointers to stave off a late Texas comeback. The second of those came with 1:01 to play and followed a nifty crossover dribble to shake loose from the pressure defense of Texas guard Courtney Ramey, an NBA move and shot that left Purdue up 77-71. Moments earlier, Ivey had waved off Trevion Williams, who had been coming to set a screen. Painter said he wanted Ivey to take the ball to the rim at first, but gives his best player the leeway to make the call on when to hoist the ball up from the outside.

"We were just trying to put the ball in (Ivey's) hands just to break people down." Painter said of the 3 that put Purdue up six. "We were going to slip (Williams) out of a ball screen because I didn't want to bring (Texas center Christian Bishop to the ball) because they were double-teaming and corralling ball screens.

"We wanted (Ivey) to turn the corner. But when he gets space and people back up and take his drive away, he'll just stop and bury it. He obviously has the freedom to do that. Just a great play. He's had moments like that in his career to where like it's kind of Plan B is the best plan sometimes."

While some of Purdue's biggest shots came from beyond the arc, the Boilermakers went only 6 for 17 from 3-point range. This game was won for the Boilers at the foul line, where they went 33 of 46, the most free throws made and attempted for the team since Jan. 9, 2002 against Illinois. While Purdue's size was a factor in the game's 46-12 free-throw disparity (Williams and Zach Edey combined to take 16 foul shots), the Boilers also saw guards Ivey and Hunter attempt nine free throws apiece. Texas coach Chris Beard was not happy with the free-throw imbalance between the teams, but I didn't see many fouls Texas committed that were cheap whistles. The Longhorns pressure the ball as much as anyone and tonight they were a little too aggressive on a regular basis, reaching and slashing. For the most part, Purdue was also disciplined in its interior defense and was not getting away with murder (though Ivey might have committed a charge as he passed to Morton for the 3 that made it 65-56). The Boilermakers now have a 79-23 advantage in free-throw attempts in two games in this tournament. When you have size and guards who are strong with the ball, other teams commit fouls.

I would be remiss if I didn't discuss the play of Williams, who notched 22 points and seven rebounds and was Purdue's main center after it became clear Bishop's length and athleticism were bothering Edey. Williams turned in the type of game that was more common for him as a sophomore and junior than it has been this season, a game in which he calls for the ball in the post nearly every possession and then goes to work, shimmying and shaking his way to open right-handed jump hooks. He played 25 minutes to Edey's 15 and showed he can still carry the load when called upon. After going from Honorable Mention All-American to backup because of Edey, tonight was the culmination of a season in which Williams never let his ego get in the way of his performance and usually gave the Boilermakers exactly what they needed. Tonight, they needed him to dominate down low and he delivered.

Now, Cinderella stands between Purdue and the Elite Eight. The Boilermakers will next take on No. 15 seed St. Peter's – coming off wins over second-seeded Kentucky and 31-2 Murray State – in Philadelphia on Friday. Now just two wins from the Final Four appearance they have been dreaming of since they lost to North Texas in the first round a year ago, the Boilermakers seem to be peaking at the right time. That could be bad news for the team wearing the glass slipper.

