Purdue vs. St. Peter's: Matchup Breakdown

PHILADELPHIA – St. Peter's has already vanquished Kentucky. Next to the Wildcats, No. 3 seed Purdue, the 15th-seeded Peacocks' opponent in the Sweet 16 tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, might not seem particularly scary.

"I don't think you should go into any game being intimidated by anybody," St. Peter's forward KC Ndefo said. "As a person yourself, I don't think you should be intimidated by anything."

Despite that defiant attitude, the Peacocks are still facing a talented, confident Purdue team, a group coming off a pair of its better performances of the season in the wins over Yale and Texas that got the Boilermakers to this point, playing for a spot in the Elite Eight.

Here is how the teams match up.

Guards

Purdue has the best player in the game in likely future NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 22 points in three career NCAA Tournament games. He is shooting 50% from 3-point range in this tournament, but he has turned the ball over six times. His ability to get out in transition will be key to frustrating St. Peter's' attempts to slow the game down.

Ivey's backcourt mates, Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic, went a combined 1 for 9 from 3-point range against Texas in the Round of 32.

The Peacocks are led by a quartet of talented guards in Daryl Banks III, who scored 27 points against Kentucky in the Round of 64, Doug Edert, Matthew Lee and Jaylen Murray. Banks is the scoring engine, capable of getting into the lane and finishing at the rim or hitting from outside, while Edert is the team's best shooter at 42.5% from 3-point range. All four play with a massive amount of confidence, won't hesitate to launch from deep and are great at cutting backdoor when opposing defenses overplay on the perimeter.

Edge: Purdue

Forwards

Ndefo was the breakout star of the Round of 32 win over Murray State, in which he had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. He is a hyper-athletic leaper with NBA upside, capable of driving from the perimeter and finishing around the rim. On defense, he is 12th in the country in blocks per game. While just 6-foot-7, he might get a chance to defend 7-4 Purdue center Zach Edey in the post and could frustrate him, as 6-7 Texas forward Christian Bishop did Sunday.

"They might be 6-7 but Ndefo is going to block your shot," Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

Purdue's Mason Gillis will get the first chance to guard Ndefo and has the motor to match the Peacock star. Ethan Morton has been a jack-of-all-trades for Purdue defensively in recent weeks and could also get minutes on Ndefo if Gillis struggles.

Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a freshman out of Blackhawk Christian, totaled 14 points in the first two rounds and hit a go-ahead 3 against the Longhorns.

Edge: St. Peter's

Centers

For the third game in a row in this tournament, the Boilermakers have a big advantage inside, with the luxury of deploying Edey or 6-10 Trevion Williams as the situation demands.

St. Peter's is not quite as undersized as Yale or Texas, however, and big men Clarence Rupert and Oumar Diahame each possess enough athleticism and passing ability to keep the Peacock offense humming. Neither is a great rim protector, however, and Purdue will undoubtedly try to get the ball inside as often as possible.

Coach Shaheen Holloway originally said St. Peter's would try to mimic Edey in practice with 6-10 freshman Jerry Ngopot, but had to abandon the idea.

"It didn't happen, it didn't happen," Holloway said. "I tried. Jerry is good, but big fella from Purdue, he's a different player."

While the Peacocks beat Kentucky, they were completely unable to slow down Wildcats big man Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 30 points and 16 rebounds.

Moreover, St. Peter's opponents take 21 free throws per contest, 20th-most of any team in the country. Purdue is among the top five teams in the country in free throw differential and attempted 46 to just 12 for Texas in the second round. If the Peacocks can't keep the ball from going inside, they'll have a tough time keeping the Boilers off the line.

Edge: Purdue

Coaching

Painter has been here before: his six Sweet 16s are the 11th-most of any active coach and he led the Boilermakers to victory in this round against Tennessee in 2019.

St. Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway, 45, is the all-time assists leader at Seton Hall and has spent the week leading up to tonight's matchup insisting he is not thinking about the open head coaching position at his alma mater. He has helped infuse his team with a swaggering confidence and seems perfectly-suited to a nobody-believes-in-us team.

Edge: Purdue

Intangibles

St. Peter's is a confident team and won't be scared of the Boilermakers, but it has spent the week dealing with a flood of media attention and it can't have been easy to maintain focus in the face of all that.

Still, the pressure is all on the Boilermakers, who are heavy favorites and face the added weight of trying to end a four-decade Final Four drought. Plus, they might be walking into hostile territory, with the game set to be played less than 100 miles from the St. Peter's campus and most of the Eastern seaboard behind the Peacocks.

"You can look on paper and dissect it all you want, but once you get out there and if our competitive spirit is better than theirs, we're going to give ourselves a really good chance," Painter said. "If it's not, then they're going to have the advantage there."

Edge: Even

