Halftime: (3) Purdue 33, (15) St. Peter's 29

PHILADELPHIA – Purdue is in a fight.

Any thoughts of No. 15 seed St. Peter's being unprepared for the second weekend of the tournament after getting attention as the biggest Cinderella story in the country over the last several days went out the window on the first possession of the game: the Peacocks knocked the ball away from Purdue's Zach Edey in the post. Though the Boilermakers started 4 for 4 from the field in the teams' Sweet 16 matchup tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, the Peacocks never flinched and led for a significant portion of the first half, despite shooting 39% from the field and 3 for 13 from 3-point range. At halftime, Purdue leads 33-29 and it feels as though the Boilers are lucky to in that position.

The one part of the game that has gone according to plan for the Boilers (outside of that first possession) is Edey's performance in the post. St. Peter's has (somewhat stubbornly in this reporter's humble opinion) guarded the 7-foot-4 center with one man for most of the game and Peacocks center Clarence Rupert is pretty powerless to stop Edey when the Boiler big man gets the ball in the post. Edey has seven points on 3 for 3 from the field at halftime, but he has also turned the ball over four times and does not have a rebound. Backup center Trevion Williams has also had an up-and-down performance. Williams had a big game against Texas in the Round of 32, but when St. Peter's switched elite shot-blocker KC Ndefo on to him, the former All-Big Ten center struggled, air-balling a hook shot and going 1 for 5 from the field overall, though he grabbed five rebounds. Ndefo is not just a terrific athlete, he's a very disciplined defender, refusing to fall for most of Williams' shimmies and head-fakes.

Worse for Purdue, the Boilermakers are struggling in the aspect of the game that has doomed them the most often this year: turnovers. Purdue has given the ball away nine times in the first half and although St. Peter's has only turned those into six points, those are possessions on which the Boilermakers can't get a high-percentage shot down low. Most of the turnovers have come on poor passes, a bugaboo for the Boilers all season. Jaden Ivey and Williams have each tried to force the ball into too-tight windows at least once each and Ivey has three turnovers overall. Moreover, the Peacocks have made a lot of passes more difficult than they usually are because of aggressive pressure defense on the perimeter. As coach Matt Painter likes to say, Purdue will probably win if it takes care of the ball, but it has not so far. Some of that comes back to St. Peter's turning in a very good defensive effort.

Outside of post feeds, Purdue's best offense has been driving and kicking to Sasha Stefanovic. Ivey, Eric Hunter Jr., and Mason Gillis have notched assists by getting into the lane and finding Stefanovic behind the 3-point line. The fifth-year senior had been in a shooting funk coming into this game, shooting just 3 for 18 in his previous three games, but he went 3 for 4 from long distance and scored 11 points in the first half today to help the Boilermakers stay in the game.

The biggest takeaway from this first half is that St. Peter's is good. The Peacocks did not get here through smoke and mirrors and they are not in this game because of any kind of luck, either. The scary part of Purdue is the Boilers, outside of the frustrating number of turnovers, have not played a poor game: they've been good on defense for the most part, matched St. Peter's' energy and have gotten out in transition at every opportunity. If the Boilers clean up the turnovers, they'll put themselves in good position, but St. Peter's isn't going away. So much for an breezy trip to the Elite Eight.

