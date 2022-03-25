NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: 3) Purdue (29-7) vs. 15) St. Peter's (21-11)

PHILADELPHIA – All the pressure is on Purdue tonight.

The No. 3 seed Boilermakers have gotten what – on paper at least – looks like the easiest possible path to the their second Elite Eight in three tournaments, taking on No. 15-seed St. Peter's tonight at the Wells Fargo Center for a spot in the tournament quarterfinals. But that seemingly easy road comes with responsibility for the Boilermakers. While St. Peter's can play loose and enjoy the moment as the third 15-seed to reach the tournament's second weekend, the Boilermakers have to win. For a team with a four-decade Final Four drought, it's hard to imagine a game at this point in the tournament with less potential upside. If Purdue wins, everyone will shrug and immediately look ahead to the Elite Eight. If the Boilermakers lose, a season that saw the Boilers reach No. 1 in the nation for the first time will end in the most ignominious way imaginable. No 15-seed (nor any seed lower than 12th) has ever reached the Elite Eight.

Purdue will have to display significant mental toughness to treat the Peacocks like any other team it might see at this juncture of the tournament. The Boilermakers said all the right things Thursday, with Zach Edey noting the Boilers are treating St. Peter's like a No. 2 seed because it beat the No. 2 seed, Kentucky. That's the mindset Purdue has to have entering this game because St. Peter's, while a 15-seed, is perfectly capable of winning this game if the Boilermakers come out flat.

As one might glean from its victories over Kentucky and Murray State, the Peacocks are filled with talent. Forward KC Ndefo, a 6-foot-7 jumping jack who blocks 2.8 shots per game, will likely get NBA looks; Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton will have to keep him away from the rim because he is a talented finisher inside. Guard Daryl Banks III is a hugely confident player and scored 27 points on 5-for-8 3-point shooting in the win over the Wildcats, never hesitating on any of the 3s he attempted against one of the best team in the country. Quicker, slashing guards like Banks have given Purdue trouble much of the season, but the Boilers were able to shut down Yale's Azar Swain in the tournament's opening round, limiting him to 8 for 19 from the field. Guard Eric Hunter Jr. will get the first shot at guarding Banks and if he can keep him out of the lane and contest his 3-point attempts, the Peacocks could be in trouble. Banks' stratospheric confidence infuses most of the roster: this team is not scared of anyone and, after beating Kentucky, it will almost certainly not be starstruck against the Boilermakers.

Confidence or no, however, Purdue has significant theoretical advantages in this game. Much like the Boilermakers' first- and second-round opponents, Yale and Texas, St. Peter's does not have the size to handle Boiler centers Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. While Edey stands 7-4, the Peacocks' tallest rotation player is 6-10 sophomore Oumar Diahame, who is not a particularly talented rim protector. The Boilermakers will try to get the ball in the post early and often, not only to create high-percentage looks for their center combination, but to get the St. Peter's bigs into foul trouble. Peacocks opponents shoot more than 21 free throws per contest, the 20th-most in the country and Purdue has dominated at the free throw line in this tournament, taking 79 foul shots to 23 for its two opponents. A similar performance tonight would create an extremely uphill battle for the Peacocks, who would have dominate offensively to have a chance.

Once again, turnovers will be a key in this game. The Boilers have taken care of the ball very well in the first two games of the tournament and were able to run away from Yale in the opening round because it did not give Swain fast-break opportunities after the opening minutes. St. Peter's has one of the best defenses in the country, ranking No. 5 nationally in opponent field goal percentage, so Purdue has to give itself as many opportunities as possible. It would also help if the Boilers could get out in transition – the Peacocks want to slow the ball down and shorten the game as much as possible. If St. Peter's misses a few from deep, Purdue could turn the long rebounds into opportunities on the secondary fastbreak.

The best news for Purdue is it has the best player in the game. St. Peter's does not have anyone who can really hope to keep star Jaden Ivey out of the paint on a consistent basis and if the Peacocks don't collapse on him when he beats his man off the dribble, he should be able to get to the rim fairly easily. There, he'll have to navigate Ndefo and pass out to shooters if his way is blocked. In the win over Texas, top outside shooters Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic went a combined 1 for 9 from 3-point range; Purdue would love to see one or both get hot in this game.

Purdue is the better team in this game. If the Boilermakers play the way they did in the first two rounds, they will likely win and end the Cinderella story of the tournament. If they come out flat and looking ahead to a potential Elite Eight matchup, they could quickly find themselves in a fight they did not expect. This team has been pointed toward the Final Four all season and to lose now, when it's just one win away from playing for a spot in New Orleans, would be an enormous disappointment. The pressure is on.

