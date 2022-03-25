Purdue falls to Cinderella St. Peter's in Sweet 16

PHILADELPHIA – Purdue found itself on the wrong side of history and its season is over.

The No. 3 seed Boilermakers fell to 15th-seeded St. Peter's 67-64 in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 tonight, making the Peacocks the first team seeded lower than 12th ever to reach the Elite Eight. Trevion Williams scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Purdue, but the Boilers' quest for their first Final Four since 1980 came to an end.

Purdue finished the season with a 29-8 record after reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five tournaments. Jaden Ivey had a shot to knot the score at the buzzer from 28 feet, but it missed.

3 Takeaways

St. Peter's is just good: The Peacocks came into the game with the résumé and seed-line of a Cinderella, but they have not played like one in this tournament. They did not get past Kentucky and Murray State with smoke and mirrors and they did not need any wild luck or March magic to stay in the game with the Boilermakers tonight. Rather, St. Peter's did what any team needs to do to have success at this stage of the tournament: it played with outstanding energy on defense, forced Purdue into mistakes and hit enough tough shots to hang around. In the game's critical moments, it made every free throw, going 17 of 18 in the second half. As most expected, St. Peter's was not intimidated by the bright lights of the NCAA Tournament's second weekend or Purdue's immense size advantage inside. Center Clarence Rupert, who most imagined would struggle to defend Zach Edey, his Purdue counterpart, instead was a net positive for the Peacocks when he was on the floor with the giant Purdue center. Rupert scored 11 first-half points and helped force Edey into four first-half turnovers, part of an aggressive defensive effort from the Peacocks. Speaking of turnovers:

Purdue coach Matt Painter repeatedly insisted controlling turnovers is the key to the Boilermakers' offensive (and, in large part, overall) success. That was tonight, which saw St. Peter's hang around because the Boilermakers couldn't hang on to the ball. Purdue committed 15 turnovers and although St. Peter's scored "only" 11 points off of those, each was a wasted offensive possession for a Purdue offense that was otherwise having a fair amount of success. While Edey lost the ball in the post a few times, most of Purdue's turnovers came on passes into windows that weren't actually open. Jaden Ivey in particular threw a number of passes he would have liked to have back and committed six turnovers overall. After one pass he tried to float to Williams in the first half that became a turnover when Williams did not cut to the rim as Ivey expected, Williams told Ivey on the next dead ball to "calm down." The Purdue star did not play the final 3:46 of the first half as Painter tried to help him settle down, but his issues if anything got worse after halftime. On the very first play of the half, Ivey got into the lane, but pushed off as he went up for a floater and got called for an offensive foul. After the play, Painter told him, "Next time, run the play." Ivey had done a terrific job in the tournament of making good decisions with the ball in his hand, but he out of sync much of tonight, frustrated by St. Peter's stellar on-ball defense, which kept him from getting to the rim. That defense took Edey and Ivey almost entirely out of the game, neutralizing Purdue's most important players. The pressure was too much: Purdue was in a no-win situation tonight. If the Boilermakers lost, they would have gotten very little credit for beating a criminally-under-seeded St. Peter's team to reach their second Elite Eight in the last three NCAA Tournaments. On the other hand, this loss puts Purdue on par with Virginia as teams who will forever be the answer to trivia questions about Cinderella stories in March Madness. Much like Virginia will forever be the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed, Purdue will always be the first team vanquished by a No. 15 seed in the Sweet 16. Knowing that was their fate if they lost was pressure enough for Purdue coming into the game, but add to that the responsibility of ending a four-decade Boilermakers Final Four drought and the high-energy St. Peter's defense scarcely giving them room to breathe and Purdue was just overwhelmed. The Boilermakers went the first 5:47 of the second half without a point, missing seven straight shots during that stretch and turning the ball several more times against the Peacocks' outstanding pressure defense. St. Peter's scored the first eight points of the second half to go in front 37-33 and although Purdue eventually re-took the lead for a while, the Peacocks hit most of the big shots down the stretch, including a turnaround jumper by Daryl Banks III that knotted the score at 57 with 3:17 left and a floater by Banks two possessions that put the Peacocks in front for good. Banks led St. Peter's with 14 points.

Player of the Game: Trevion Williams

Williams came up with big shot after big shot for the Boilermakers down the stretch. He had 14 points and three rebounds in the second half and 7 of 15 went from the field overall. With Purdue trailing 52-51 and 6:04 left, Williams fought through a crowd of defenders for an old-fashioned 3-point play and the lead, then added a nifty reverse layup to put the Boilers up four. In what was likely his last game with the Boilermakers, he did everything he could to drag Purdue further.

Tip-Ins

St. Peter's was the first team from New Jersey to play in the Sweet 16 since Seton Hall did so in 2000. Peacocks coach Shaheen Holloway was a member of that Pirates team. ... The Boilermakers went 3-8 when they score fewer than 70 points this season and 26-0 when they hit 70. ... The Boilermakers went 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the second half after hitting 4 of 9 in the first half. ... The Boilermakers have played in 30 NCAA Tournament since their last Final Four appearance. ... The Boilermakers beat St. Peter's 65-43 in the 2011 NCAA Tournament's Round of 64. ... Purdue shot 43% from the field, while St. Peter's hit 39% and 6 for 21 from 3-point range. ... The Boilermakers had a 37-26 advantage on the glass. ... After getting to the foul line 79 times in the first two rounds compared to 23 for their opponents, the Boilers went just 13 of 15 at the line tonight and St. Peter's was 19 of 21. St. Peter's came into the game 338th in the nation of 358 teams in opponent free throw attempts at more than 21 per contest. ... Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, played 11 minutes and and totaled two points and two rebounds. ... Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic was just 3 for 18 from beyond the arc in his previous three games, but went 3 for 7 from deep tonight, scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. It was likely his last career game, as it was for fellow senior Eric Hunter Jr.

What's Next?

The Boilermakers enter a transitional offseason. Seniors Hunter, Stefanovic and Williams are likely departing, as is Ivey, a likely lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Edey must decide whether to return for his junior year and if he does the Boilers will rebuild around him and Mason Gillis. Role players such as Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman and Furst will be expected to play much bigger roles next season.

In the coming months, the Boilers will welcome former Homestead guard Fletcher Loyer, the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year this season, to the program. Westfield guard Braden Smith, Loyer's closest competitor for the Mr. Basketball Award, is also part of Purdue's incoming recruiting class, as is 7-foot-2 Swedish center William Berg and Camden Heide, a wing from Minnesota.

