Purdue disappointed in March again

PHILADELPHIA – Purdue has been here before.

For the third time in the last seven seasons, the Boilermakers are out of the NCAA Tournament following a loss to a heavy underdog. After Round 64 defeats at the hands of Arkansas-Little Rock in 2016 and North Texas in 2021, the Boilers suffered their most devastating March setback yet, falling 67-64 to No. 15 seed St. Peter's in the Sweet 16 tonight at the Wells Fargo Center.

As if there were any question, fifth-year senior Sasha Stefanovic emphasized that losing to a Cinderella does not dampen the sting of a March Madness failure.

"They earned their way to the Elite 8," Stefanovic said of St. Peter's. "Cinderella or not, they earned it. Fifteen-seed, who cares? They're good. They're a good team. They can beat anybody. So no, it doesn't really make a difference, to be honest. It still sucks."

So ends Purdue's 2021-22 season. It was a year that started with gigantic expectations – well-deserved with the Boilers bringing back every key piece from a team that earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 – which seemed in the first month of the season as though they might be fulfilled. When Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said Purdue had "Final Four written all over it" in November, such a proclamation did not feel like hyperbole. When the Boilers climbed to No. 1 for the first time in program history a week later, a special season seemed in the offing in West Lafayette.

But it never quite came together. There were plenty of wins, of course – Purdue finished its season 29-8, with a 14-6 mark in the Big Ten – but the team came up short in the lion's share of its biggest games, falling to Wisconsin and Michigan State with the Big Ten regular-season title on the line in early March, losing to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament championship game and now succumbing to the first 15-seed ever to reach the Elite Eight. So many wins, so much talent and the Boilermakers have no trophies of any kind to show for this season, unless one counts the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament title (to add insult to injury, the two teams Purdue beat to win that preseason tournament, North Carolina and Villanova, have advanced to the Elite Eight).

"You work hard to do things and to work and represent your school and to put yourself in a position to do well," coach Matt Painter said. "These guys won 29 games and then you feel awful. We put ourselves in a position to win a Big Ten championship and we didn't. We put ourselves in a position to win the championship game of the (conference) tournament and we didn't. You get to this point right here and you don't move forward. ... It eats at you, man."

Tonight's loss to the Peacocks will sting longer than most. To be clear, St. Peter's is a terrific team. It made a bevy of huge shots down the stretch, defended with incredible intensity for 40 minutes and went 17 of 18 at the foul line in the second half. It was the better team tonight and it did not fluke itself to a win. Those bemoaning the missed opportunity of a supposedly primrose path to the Final Four for Purdue are paying too much attention to St. Peter's' seed and not enough to what the Peacocks have done on the court in this tournament. North Carolina will have no cakewalk Sunday in the Elite Eight against the hyper-confident team from a college of 3,000 students.

On the other hand, the Boilermakers would be making a second trip to the Elite Eight in the last three tournaments if they had been able to take care of the ball. All season, Painter preached the importance of limiting turnovers and there were stretches where it seemed as though the Boilers were figuring out that part of the game. Inevitably, however, they would backslide and lose a game they would have won save for unforced miscues. After two games of excellent ball-control against Yale and Texas to open the tournament, Purdue backslid tonight, committing 15 turnovers off of which St. Peter's scored 11 points. Losing in large part because of a series of passes into non-existent windows was a fitting way for Purdue's season to end – at least half their losses this season could be blamed on those types of plays.

"We've proven if we don't turn the ball over we can beat anybody in the country," Painter said. "And if we turn the ball over, we can get beat by anybody in the country. ... That's what I always talk to our guys about, keeping things simple.

"One of the first things I talked about to our guys (before playing St. Peter's) was passing and catching. Think about that. But we've got teams in our league that play (defense) like that all the time, so it's not like we've never seen that. ... We've worked on (taking care of the ball), man, we've put in a lot of time and we've proven we can be good at it, but we weren't as consistent as we needed to be."

The biggest culprit in the turnover department tonight was likely future NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey. The star sophomore picked a poor time to play one of his worst games of the season; he scored just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, gave the ball away six times and missed what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. St. Peter's did an outstanding job of keeping Ivey away from the rim and forcing him to make plays from the perimeter. When he was unable to get downhill for most of the first half, he got frustrated and starting trying to force the issue. Painter had him sit the final 3:46 of that opening half in an effort to settle him down.

"(Ivey) comes and he goes sometimes," the 17th-year Purdue coach said. "He wants to do well. He's a really talented guy and just trying to get him to calm down, watch the game a little bit from (the bench at the end of the first half) and settle down, just make simple decisions and just attack in space. ... He was getting a little frustrated, so that's why we did it."

Most have been operating under the assumption Ivey's Purdue career is over. He is probably going to be a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft if he decides to call it a career in West Lafayette after two seasons. He turned in an incredible season overall, becoming just the fourth Big Ten player in the last 30 years, along with Evan Turner, Draymond Green and Frank Kaminsky, to score 600 points, grab 150 rebounds, dish 100 assists and notch 30 steals and 20 blocks. He certainly deserves every All-American honor that has and will come his way, but Purdue's failure to get past the Sweet 16 in two tournaments with him is yet another "What If" that will hang over a program already filled to the brim with such questions.

Tonight's game also seems likely to be the last in the distinguished careers of Stefanovic, Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. All three have another year of eligibility they could use, but they've been contributors for four years and have talked for the last several weeks as though this is their last season at Purdue. Williams, who scored 14 points in the second half and put Purdue in front twice with separate stretches of eight and five consecutive points, said he was in shock after the game.

"(The Peacocks) just played harder than us," Williams said. "They made their free throws. They got calls. Obviously ... (St. Peter's is not) far from here, so they got a lot of calls their way. But you've just got to be 10 points better. There's a lot of things we could have done differently to prevent (foul calls). Like I said, I just wish we would have came in and jumped right on them from the jump."

Williams, Hunter and Stefanovic endured every manner of heartbreak during their Purdue careers, losing in overtime to Virginia in the Elite Eight in 2019, getting knocked off by North Texas a year ago and now bowing out to a historic Cinderella team. In those four years, the Boilermakers won 89 games, including five in the NCAA Tournament, but this senior class, if it does depart, will do so with the Final Four box on its résumé achingly unchecked.

Painter, meanwhile, barring some entirely unforeseen development, will be back next season for an 18th shot at reaching college basketball's biggest stage. The law of averages says that Purdue, which knocks on the door of the Final Four as often as anyone in the country, will eventually break through. Painter has built one of the most consistently successful programs anywhere, but until he does what he and his mentor, Gene Keady, have failed to do for 42 years, any plaudits he receives will come with an unwanted asterisk.

"We have a good program," Painter said. "Our guys graduate, we're successful, we have the most Big Ten championships of any school in the Big Ten. We just haven't gotten over that hurdle. We just haven't gotten that push, ... So yeah, I think about it all the time, but it's not going to stop me from driving to get here and get back in this position again and try to get over that hurdle. That's what our players deserve and our fans deserve. It's part of competition. It's a very, very competitive world."

This team was as talented as any Painter has had in his 17 years in West Lafayette, but it too failed to achieve the program's ultimate objective. Purdue will reload with a recruiting class that includes Homestead standout Fletcher Loyer, but a long, sullen offseason began tonight as the Peacocks were celebrating history.

dsinn@jg.net