Purdue offseason roster moves: Thompson enters transfer portal

Purdue point guard Isaiah Thompson has entered the transfer portal and appears intent on playing his final two years of eligibility elsewhere.

"Purdue, I just want to say thank you for everything," Thompson said in a post on Instagram. "The love you showed me and my family was greatly appreciated & never went unnoticed. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for the continued support through all the ups and downs. Nothing but love & I will forever be a Boiler."

Thompson, a 6-foot-1 Zionsville native, played three seasons with Purdue, seeing action in 97 games and starting 25 in that time, averaging 4.6 points and shooting 39% from 3-point range. He started 20 of Purdue's first 21 games this season at point guard and shot 42% from beyond the arc in those 21 contests, scoring 15 points apiece in wins over Bellarmine and Nicholls State.

As the season went on, however, senior Eric Hunter Jr. gradually played more minutes at the point and and he took over first-string duties at the position beginning Feb. 2 against Minnesota. Hunter shot 47% from 3-point range in the season's final two months, while Thompson was just 5 for 13. Hunter was also one of the best defensive guards in the Big Ten down the stretch of the regular season, routinely getting matched up against the opponent's top perimeter scorer.

Thompson's entry into the portal is somewhat surprising because of the strong likelihood Hunter's career at Purdue is over. Though the Indianapolis native has a year of eligibility remaining, he talked for most of this season as though he planned on departing at the conclusion of the campaign. If he does so and Thompson transfers elsewhere, Purdue would be left with only incoming freshman Braden Smith on the roster at point guard. That would significantly increase the chances of the Boilermakers going to the transfer portal to find someone else to handle the ball. This season, Purdue had only one basket all season from a transfer (walk-on Jared Wulbrun scored against Wright State).

Thompson's impending departure is also surprising because of his family connection at Purdue. His older brother, PJ Thompson, was a three-year starter for the Boilermakers and is the team's director of player development.

"The past 3 years was a unique and unforgettable experience," PJ Thompson wrote on Twitter when the news broke the younger Thompson had entered the portal. "Watching my brother wear #11 and wear the Black and Gold was something I’ll cherish forever. The average fan can’t even pretend to understand what it takes at this level. You lived that dream!!! Isaiah, THANK YOU!"

