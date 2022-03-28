The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, March 28, 2022 7:50 pm

Trine's Miller named MIAA Athlete of the Week after breaking school record

VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

Trine senior Evie Miller was named the MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week after setting a school record of 16:26.99 in the 5000-meter run over the weekend. The Homestead graduate finished second in her section at the Raleigh Relays at North Caroline State, crossing the finish line about a second behind Taryn Parks of North Carolina, and 26th overall in the field of 151 finishers. Her time is the 13th fastest in DIII history. 

