Loyer captures titles at 3-Point Championships
DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette
Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead product who has signed to play college basketball at Purdue, won the 3-point shooting title at the 11th annual High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Shooting Championships in New Orleans today. CBS will air the competition at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Loyer, the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, beat Duke signee Kyle Filipowski, the No. 3 recruit in the country according to 247sports.com, in the 3-point competition's men's division semifinals and then defeated Austin Montgomery to win the men's title. He followed with a victory over women's-division winner Taylor McCabe, a future Iowa Hawkeye, in the Battle of the Champions.
A team that included Loyer, Alabama men's signee Rylan Griffen and Georgia Tech women's signee Tonie Morgan won the event's Team Shootout, as well.
