Purdue offseason roster moves: Stefanovic will not return

Purdue shooting guard Sasha Stefanovic will move on from Purdue after five seasons with the Boilermakers, he announced Monday. He had one year of eligibility remaining, but his departure was expected.

"Highs and lows, I’ve loved it all," Stefanovic wrote in a statement on social media. "Thank you to everyone who has made my time here special. Forever a Boiler"

Stefanovic, a Crown Point native, averaged 10.4 points and three assists as a fifth-year senior this season and shot 38% from 3-point range. In four years with the Boilermakers, he made 226 3-pointers, the seventh-most in Purdue history, hitting nearly 39% from long range overall. His 87 3s this season rank No. 9 in the Boilermaker annals. He knocked down 42% of his 3-pointers through Jan. 30 of this season, but hit only 31% after that.

The 6-foot-5 guard committed to Purdue very late in his high school career, not receiving a scholarship offer from the Boilermakers until late in his senior year. He had no other Power Five offers and planned to attend either Valparaiso or Loyola Chicago if the Boilermakers didn't come through. He redshirted as a freshman in 2017-18, then played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, shooting 41% on 3s in 11.6 minutes per contest as Purdue made a run to the Elite Eight.

In each of the next three seasons, Stefanovic was a significant contributor, starting 80 of 92 games in those campaigns, including all 37 this year. He had a number of big games from beyond the arc, starting with a 6-for-10 performance in a 69-40 win over then-defending national champion Virginia in 2019, a game that saw Mackey Arena reach the loudest decibel level this reporter has ever heard at a basketball game. Other career highlights included a 5-for-7 performance from deep against Notre Dame in the 2020 Crossroads Classic, 15 points in a win over then-No. 15 Ohio State in January 2021 – a breakout game for Stefanovic's slashing ability as he went 1 for 5 on 3s but 4 for 4 from inside the arc – a 5-for-11 3-point shooting night in a win over North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament this season and a 5-for-8 shooting game from deep in a double-overtime road win over then-Big Ten leading Illinois in January.

Stefanovic improved as a passer and as a defender in his time with the Boilermakers and totaled 242 assists in his four seasons, including 111 this year. His all-around play in 2021-22 earned him Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.

The fifth-year senior's departure likely clears the way for soon-to-be redshirt junior Brandon Newman to start shooting guard next season. Newman spent much of the latter part of this season on the bench after coach Matt Painter decided he wasn't well-suited to playing only 10-12 minutes per game. Painter has never doubted Newman's ability as a more heavy-usage player, however, and noted repeatedly the Valparaiso native would be good enough to start if he weren't blocked by Stefanovic and Jaden Ivey. Newman returned to action in the Big Ten Tournament, scoring 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting in a win over Penn State. He hit 38% from 3-point range as a redshirt freshman in 2020-21 and scored 29 points in a win over Minnesota that year, but he averaged just 4.6 points this season and hit only 32% from beyond the arc. If Ivey, a projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft, departs along with Stefanovic, Newman will likely be Purdue's top scoring option in the backcourt next season. Homestead's Fletcher Loyer, who is the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year and will be a freshman at Purdue in the fall, could also get plenty of minutes at shooting guard and 6-6 Ethan Morton could be an option there, as well, if Purdue is playing a super-big lineup with Mason Gillis at small forward and Trey Kaufman-Renn or Caleb Furst at power forward.

dsinn@jg.net