East Noble grad Ali Ali enters transfer portal

Akron forward Ali Ali, an East Noble graduate, entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining this afternoon.

"Zips Nation, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and allowing me to be part of something so special," Ali said in a statement on social media. "These past few years have taught me so much and I'll forever be grateful for the opportunities I was given here at the University of Akron. Being able to represent the City of Akron was an honor and is something I'll cherish more and more as the time passes. ... My family and I have decided it's best for me to move on and continue my collegiate career elsewhere."

The 6-foot-8 Ali led the Zips with 13.9 points per game this season on 46% shooting and 41% from 3-point range. He added 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest for a team that went 24-10 and reached the program's first NCAA Tournament since 2013.

The No. 13 seed Zips faced fourth-seeded UCLA in the first round of the tournament and led much of the game before falling 57-53. Ali had five points, one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal against the Bruins.

Ali was the first player in East Noble history to be named an Indiana Junior All-Star and was a First-Team All-NE8 performer.

