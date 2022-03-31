Purdue offseason roster moves: Ivey declares for NBA Draft

Purdue has not had a player selected in the NBA Draft lottery since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 overall in 1994. With shooting guard Jaden Ivey's announcement today that he will be entering the 2022 draft and eschewing his final three years of eligibility with the Boilermakers, that drought will almost certainly end this year.

Ivey, who averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season as a sophomore for the Boilermakers, could change his mind, remove his name from the draft process and return to Purdue any time before June 1, but he appears unlikely to do so.

"To my support system, my family — Thank you for loving me and supporting me through all the challenges and adversities that I have endured throughout my basketball career," Ivey said in a statement announcing his decision. "I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, wisdom and love.

"To my teammates, thank you for making the past two years unforgettable. Every day we went to war, competed and gave it our all on the court. I’m very thankful to have been a part of something special.

"To Coach (Matt) Painter, thank you for giving a kid from South Bend a chance to come play for your program. You have not only helped me become a better player, but a better person off the court. I am forever grateful to know a person like you.

"To Boiler Nation, you made every game special. Thank you for all of your support.

"With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft. This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey."

Ivey's decision makes sense. The hyper-athletic 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard is considered an almost certain lottery selection, with Sporting News projecting him as the No. 4 overall pick in its latest mock draft, going to the Oklahoma City Thunder. If he falls just a little further than that, he could go to the Pacers at No. 5, keeping him in the state in which he grew up and played high school and college basketball. Ivey, son of Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey, is a South Bend native.

Jaden Ivey is very likely to become the first first-round pick from Purdue since Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan went No. 26 overall in 2017. Swanigan and Ivey are two of the four consensus All-Americans the Boilermakers have had in 17 seasons under Painter – along with Carsen Edwards and JaJuan Johnson – and are the only underclassman consensus All-Americans at Purdue since John Wooden earned the distinction in 1930.

This season, Ivey led the Boilermakers to a 29-8 record and a spot in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five tournaments. He was one of just two players in the country, along with Duke's Paolo Banchero, with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots. He is one of only four Big Ten players in the last 30 years to reach those marks, joining Ohio State's Evan Turner, Michigan State's Draymond Green and Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky.

In short, Ivey has nothing left to prove in college. Purdue would have loved to have had him back for another season, but there would have been little use in his returning in 2022-23. Ivey is not yet a finished product – his ball-handling in particular needs work, as evidenced by his six turnovers in the Sweet 16 against St. Peter's – but he has the skills and basketball IQ necessary to make an immediate impact in the NBA. He can learn the rest as he goes.

Ivey entered Purdue prior to the 2020-21 season as a four-star recruit, No. 89 nationally, according to 247sports.com. Many had assumed he would go to Notre Dame, where his mother had starred as a player and worked as a coach for years, but Painter never assumed Ivey was locked into the Irish and pursued him heavily. The effort paid off as Ivey helped Purdue to a surprising 18-10 record and No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament as a freshman. After a slow start to the season – Ivey missed three weeks with a foot injury in late November and early December – he blossomed down the stretch, scoring at least 14 points in each of Purdue's final six games and pouring in 26 in an NCAA Tournament loss to North Texas.

One of the turning points of Ivey's Purdue career came against Ohio State in January 2021, when he nailed a step-back 3 with five seconds left to beat the 15th-ranked Buckeyes. He had been struggling from deep (he hit only 26% of his 3-pointers for the season) and nearly broke down in the postgame interviews when discussing Painter putting the ball in his hands in the final seconds.

"It means everything," Ivey said of Painter calling his number. "(Painter) is a great person and I'm very thankful that I chose this university to play for a great coach. ... I've been struggling and he hasn't lost faith in me, he still has the confidence in me and that's what I love about him. I'm just so thankful he chose me to come here."

"I care, I care a lot about winning, I care about how I play, because I know my potential," he added. "I just care so much and I don't want to be the reason our team can't win. (Shooting poorly) just drives me crazy me sometimes."

Ivey earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team for his performance in 2020-21, but he took a huge step forward this season, improving as a shooter and as a defender. He jumped to 36% from 3-point range (43% before Jan. 30), went from 40% to 46% from the field overall despite seeing his usage rate increase significantly and morphed into arguably the most dangerous transition player in the country; when he got up a head of steam on a fastbreak, a special play often followed.

With Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic departing the program, the Boilermakers have lost both of their starters on the wing heading into next season. That likely opens a spot for soon-to-be redshirt junior Brandon Newman to step into a starting role after spending much of the latter half of this season on the bench because Painter decided he was struggling playing only 10-12 minutes per game. Newman is a rhythm player and if he gets 25-plus minutes per contest, he should thrive. He showed renewed effort on the defensive end when he got back in the game for a few contests late in the season and he is Stefanovic's equal as a shooter when he's rolling. Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer, an incoming freshman, will likely back up Newman and could push him for the starting role if Newman slips back into some old habits on defense and in shot selection.

Purdue could also use 6-6 Ethan Morton on the wing in place of Ivey or move Mason Gillis into Ivey's small forward spot and put either Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst or Trey Kaufman-Renn at power forward in super-big lineups next to Zach Edey (assuming Edey returns next season).

Losing Ivey leaves an enormous amount of production for Purdue to replace, but he created enough memories to last a lifetime during only two seasons in West Lafayette. Here are a few of the best:

Jan. 19, 2021 at Ohio State: The aforementioned 3-pointer with five seconds left beat the Buckeyes and came after Ivey had hit just one of his previous 10 from beyond the arc. Even better, Ivey's mother was in the stands to watch him do it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0o8QX1fMqM

Nov. 20, 2021 vs. North Carolina: At the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Ivey poured in 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished six assists and notched two steals in a 93-84 win over a team that went on to reach the Final Four.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4t2xM7URk0

Dec. 18, 2021 vs. Butler: In a 77-48 win over Butler in the Crossroads Classic, Ivey went 6 of 6 from 3-point range, tying a Purdue record for most 3-pointers made in a game without a miss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I6m0ozMNkM

Jan. 30, 2022 vs. Ohio State: Little more than one year after breaking Ohio State's heart in Columbus, Ivey did the same at Mackey Arena, hitting a fadeaway 3-pointer with 0.6 second on the clock to send Purdue to an 80-77 triumph over the 16th-ranked Buckeyes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC7I-mn0MNo

Feb. 8, 2022 vs. Illinois: In a game the Boilermakers desperately needed to keep their Big Ten regular-season championship hopes alive, Ivey had the ball in his hands nearly every possession in the second half. He scored 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting after halftime, totaled 26 points overall, added six assists and Purdue crushed the No. 13 Illini 84-68 in a game that likely cemented Ivey as an NBA Draft lottery pick. His ability to make the right decision in pick-and-roll offense was sublime against one of the best pick-and-roll defenses in the country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIgMa_ivGmQ

Feb 13, 2022 vs. Maryland: One game after getting blown out for the first time all season, Ivey started just 1 for 8 from the field and the surprising Terrapins hung around far longer than anyone expected. Despite his difficult day overall, Ivey bailed the Boilers out again with a brilliant scoop shot off glass plus a foul with 13 seconds left in a 62-61 win.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGmxzbSqBuk (8:00)

March 20, 2022 vs. Texas: In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Ivey scored 18 points on just seven shot attempts, hitting 8 of 9 at the foul line. His biggest shot came with 1:01 left, when he crossed over, stepped back and nailed a long 3-pointer to all but clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0-kw-KpyQ4

There was also this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbiBn3qCUDc

