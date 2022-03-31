Purdue offseason roster moves: Williams to enter NBA Draft, hire agent

Purdue center Trevion Williams announced late Thursday he is declaring for the NBA Draft and will hire an agent, likely signaling the end of his tenure with the Boilermakers after four seasons.

Williams, the fourth-leading rebounder in Purdue history, has one season of eligibility remaining and could at any time before June 1 pull his name out of the draft and return to the Boilermakers for another year, but he appears unlikely to do so.

The 6-foot-10 center was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2021, when he was also named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation's best center. On the heels of those honors, he accepted a bench role in 2021-22, playing part-time opposite 7-4 Zach Edey, with whom he formed one of the best center combinations in the country.

In his career, Williams averaged 10.8 points on 53% shooting, seven rebounds and 1.8 assists. He helped the Boilermakers to three NCAA Tournaments, two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight and won a Big Ten regular-season title in 2019. He would depart as the 26th-leading scorer in program history with 1,410 points.

