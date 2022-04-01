Purdue offseason roster moves: Williams declares for NBA Draft

Purdue center Trevion Williams announced late Thursday he is declaring for the NBA Draft and will hire an agent, likely signaling the end of his tenure with the Boilermakers after four seasons.

Williams, the fourth-leading rebounder in Purdue history, has one season of eligibility remaining and could at any time before June 1 pull his name out of the draft and return to the Boilermakers for another year, but he appears unlikely to do so. The Boilermakers had assumed he would depart after the season.

"What a ride this has been," Williams said in a statement announcing his decision. "Four years ago, when I started this journey at Purdue, there was no way to envision what my time here would become. It's been filled with many more highs than lows and I wouldn't trade one second of this journey for anything. My brothers and I have accomplished a lot and I hope that we leave this program in better shape than when we arrived.

"To Boilermaker Nation, you all are the best," Williams continued. "Mackey Arena is the best atmosphere in college basketball and when we step on that floor there is no greater joy than representing Purdue on our chests. The sounds of Mackey Arena will never leave me. You are the best fanbase in college basketball.

"It's time for me to take the next step in my basketball journey."

Williams, a Chicago native who played high school basketball in Dearborn, Michigan, entered Purdue in the fall of 2018 as a relatively unheralded recruit, having chosen the Boilermakers over an offer from Michigan State. He was an immediate contributor as a freshman, scoring a season-high 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting in 20 minutes in a win over Minnesota and then playing 16 minutes and grabbing seven rebounds in Purdue's overtime loss to eventual national champion Virginia in the Elite Eight.

The Boilermakers took a step back in 2019-20, but that was not the fault of Williams, who was one of the breakout talents in the Big Ten that season. While splitting time with 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms, he averaged 11.5 points on 52% shooting and added 7.6 rebounds per contest. Often, Purdue's offense ran entirely through his throwback back-to-the-basket post game; he turned in the best performance of his career Jan. 9, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, when he torched the Wolverines for 36 points and 20 rebounds in a double-overtime loss. He even banked in the only 3-pointer he attempted in that game and was the first Purdue player since 1971 to post a 35-20 game.

Williams was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten after the 2019-20 campaign and took another enormous step forward as a junior in 2020-21. Now the top center on the roster (Haarms had transferred to BYU), Williams averaged 15.5 points on 53% shooting and added 9.1 rebounds per contest. He averaged 27 points in two games against Michigan State, including a spectacular performance in East Lansing in January 2021, when he out-scored the Spartans by himself in the second half, 24-23, on the way to a 55-54 Purdue win. In a Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State, he poured in 26 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished five assists.

The 6-10 Williams was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2021, when he was also named one of five finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation's best center. On the heels of those honors, he accepted a bench role in 2021-22, playing part-time opposite 7-4 Zach Edey, with whom he formed one of the best center combinations in the country. Williams' determination not to sulk because he was coming off the bench was one of the driving forces behind Purdue's ability to reach No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program history and go 29-8, notching the second-most wins in program history.

Williams' stats were not quite as good as a senior as they had been the previous year (he averaged "only" 12 points and 7.4 rebounds), but he raised his shooting percentage to 55% and his assist rate increased from 2.3 per contest to three on the way to Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors. While Edey started, Williams was often on the court at the end of games and he was one of the team's emotional leaders all season.

In his career, Williams averaged 10.8 points on 53% shooting, seven rebounds and 1.8 assists. He helped the Boilermakers to three NCAA Tournaments, two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight and won a Big Ten regular-season title in 2019. He is the 26th-leading scorer in program history with 1,410 points and he became the fourth Boilermaker to surpass 900 career rebounds in his final career game, when he grabbed eight in a Sweet 16 loss to St. Peter's.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention the skill that turned Williams from a merely hyper-productive center into a fan-favorite: his passing. For each of the last three seasons, he was likely the best passing big man in the country and after he helped Purdue beat Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament in March, Spartans coach Tom Izzo said some of Williams' passes reminded him of Magic Johnson, speculating that Williams was the best passer in of Indiana, including any of the pro players that suit up in the state. Williams sometimes tried to fit passes through seams that did not exist, leading to turnovers, but more often than not he completed passes that few others would have even registered as options. That ability made it possible for Purdue to run its offense through him in the high post and it could help him earn a spot in the NBA. Moreover, he seemed to take joy in throwing passes few others would have even tried.

“If you're going to come and double him, he actually likes that,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “He's the only big guy I've ever coached that actually likes being double-teamed. Most big guys are mad because they want to shoot it every single time, but he doesn't, he wants to pass it."

Without Williams, Purdue will look to Edey to be a 25-30-minute-per-game center in 2022-23, assuming he comes back. The All-Big Ten soon-to-be junior has not yet announced whether he will test the NBA waters, but it would not be surprising if he at least gets some feedback from NBA scouts on where his draft stock stands. If for some reason Edey does leave, the Boilermakers could look to the transfer portal for a center or hand the reigns to soon-to-be sophomore Caleb Furst, a 6-10 Fort Wayne native out of Blackhawk Christian who flashed some inside-outside scoring ability as a freshman, playing almost exclusively at power forward. Purdue is also bringing in 7-2 Swedish center William Berg in the 2022 recruiting class. If Edey is back, Berg will likely act as his understudy next season.

dsinn@jg.net