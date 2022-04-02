Purdue signee Braden Smith wins Mr. Basketball

For the second straight year, the Indiana Mr. Basketball is a future Purdue Boilermaker. After Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst took the award in 2021, soon-to-be Boiler Braden Smith out of Westfield was named the 2022 winner this morning, making it the first time since 1965-66 (Billy Keller and Rick Mount) that Purdue has landed consecutive Indiana Mr. Basketball honorees.

The 6-foot Smith played in only 21 games this season, missing several weeks with a foot injury, but he averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds, six assists and 1.9 steals on his way to capturing the state's highest high school basketball honor. As a college recruit, he is a three-star player, ranked No. 197 in the country, per 247sports.com. He is the third Mr. Basketball to choose Purdue in the last eight years (joining Furst and Homestead product Caleb Swanigan). Previously, the Boilermakers had not landed the award's winner since Glenn Robinson took it in 1991. Smith is the 13th winner of the award to choose Purdue, a total that trails only Indiana's 29.

The point guard also becomes the fifth consecutive Mr. Basketball to sign with an in-state college. Prior to Furst, Anthony Leal, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Romeo Langford played for Indiana. The five straight Mr. Basketball-winners to stay home in some form is the longest streak since seven straight did so in a six-year span from 1986 to 1991 (Jay Edwards and Lyndon Jones shared the award in '87 and both went to Indiana).

Smith's victory is almost as notable for the player he beat out for the award: Homestead guard Fletcher Loyer, who won Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year. Loyer is also a Purdue signee and the pair will be teammates in the fall. In the regional semifinals, Smith's Westfield team defeated Loyer's Spartans 64-53, though the Shamrocks lost to Kokomo in the regional final to finish 22-7. Homestead beat Westfield 58-55 during the regular season.

The 1-2 finish of Smith and Loyer makes it the second straight year Purdue has signed the top two vote-getters for the award. In addition to landing Furst in the 2021 class, the Boilermakers signed runner-up Trey Kaufman-Renn, who redshirted as a freshman during the 2021-22 season. Barring unforeseen circumstances, all four players will be on the Purdue roster in 2022-23 and a couple of them might be making a significant impact on the court.

Purdue will very likely go in the transfer portal for reinforcements, but as it stands today, Smith is the only true point guard who is certain to be on Purdue's roster next season after Isaiah Thompson entered the transfer portal. Eric Hunter Jr., this year's starter at the point, has a year of eligibility left and has not yet officially announced whether he will return for a fifth season in the program, but all indications during the season pointed to him departing. Therefore, even if Purdue does bring in a transfer point guard, Smith could play significant minutes as a freshman, assuming he's fully healthy after his foot injury.

The same goes for Loyer, who could start the season as Purdue's backup shooting guard behind Brandon Newman. The Boilermakers are losing their top two scoring wings in Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic and Newman will be counted on for significant scoring punch next season. Loyer might well be expected to contribute off the bench immediately, although he will also compete for minutes there with jack-of-all-trades Ethan Morton, who can play positions 1-4.

dsinn@jg.net