Carsen Edwards signs two-year deal with Pistons

Former Purdue star Carsen Edwards signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, putting him back in the NBA after spending all of this season in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz affiliate.

The 5-foot-11 guard led the G League in points scored this season with 1,123, the most anyone has scored in the league since Vander Blue had 1,166 in 2016-17. The former Boilermaker averaged 26.7 points, shot nearly 48% from the field and 39% from 3-point range and dished 3.8 assists per contest while adding 1.5 steals, as well.

Edwards was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 33rd overall pick in the 2019 draft after leading Purdue to the Elite Eight as a junior in 2018-19, scoring 40 points twice in two NCAA Tournament games along the way. He won the Jerry West Award as the best shooting guard in the country that season and made his NBA debut with the Boston Celtics on Oct. 23, 2019. He scored a career-high 18 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting in a win over Washington in November, but was never really able to gain a foothold in the Boston rotation, though he played 68 games for the Celtics over two seasons.

He was traded to the Grizzlies in September 2021, waived and then signed with the Stars in November. Now back in the NBA, the 24-year-old shooting guard will have a chance to grow with a young Pistons core that includes 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

At Purdue, Edwards is still the all-time leader in made 3-pointers with 281 and is seventh on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,920 points despite playing only three seasons in West Lafayette. He set a Big Ten record with 135 made 3-pointers in 2019 and his 28 made 3s in the 2019 NCAA Tournament are also a record, though he only played four games in the tournament. His 874 points in 2018-19 were the fifth-most in Big Ten history. His nine 3-pointers in the Elite Eight loss to Virginia were also a Boilermaker record.

