Jaylen Butz in transfer portal from WKU

Former North Side basketball standout Jaylen Butz has entered the transfer portal after playing the 2021-22 season with Western Kentucky, where he averaged 3.9 points in 10.8 minutes per contest over 18 games, including four starts.

The 2017 Indiana All-Star will be a grad transfer and has one year of eligibility left.

Butz played 27 minutes in the Western Kentucky season-opener against Alabama State, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. He added 10 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes against South Carolina, but did not score in double figures against a Division I opponent after Nov. 14 and missed time with a foot injury. He began the season as a starter, but played only eight total minutes after Jan. 27.

His year with the Hilltoppers followed three seasons at DePaul, where the 6-foot-9 Butz averaged 10.1 points and shot 59% as a junior in 2019-20. He played 89 games at DePaul, starting 47, and departed with a 58.9% career field goal percentage, third in program history.

He sat out the 2020-21 season.

In high school, Butz (along with then-sophomore Keion Brooks Jr.) led North Side to the 2017 Class 4A state title game, the Legends' first semistate championship since 1965. North Side lost to Ben Davis 55-52, coming up short of the program's first state title. Butz averaged 17.3 points and 12.6 rebounds that season as a senior.

