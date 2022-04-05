Lee Rose, who coached Purdue to Final Four, dies at 85

Former Purdue basketball coach Lee Rose, who led the program to its most recent Final Four in 1980, died Tuesday at age 85.

Rose coached the Boilermakers for two seasons, 1978-79 and 1979-80, compiling a 50-18 record before departing to take the head coaching job at South Florida. Purdue replaced him with Gene Keady.

The Boilermakers went 16-11 the year before Rose took the job in West Lafayette, but in his first season they improved to 27-8, earned a share of the Big Ten championship, beat eventual national champion Michigan State and Magic Johnson at Mackey Arena and reached the finals of the NIT, where they lost 53-52 to Indiana.

A year later, led by Joe Barry Carroll, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, Purdue reached the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in 10 years and beat Indiana in the Sweet 16 and Duke in the Elite Eight before finally falling to UCLA in the second Final Four in program history. A third-place-game win over Iowa capped the campaign.

Rose came to Purdue from Charlotte, which he led to the Final Four in 1977, making him one of only 10 coaches to reach college basketball's biggest stage with two teams. His run with the 49ers earned him Sporting News National Coach of the Year honors in '77.

The Irvine, Kentucky native spent six years at South Florida, during which he led the team to three NIT appearances, and he finished his coaching career as an assistant with four NBA franchises over 22 years.

Rose was reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015.