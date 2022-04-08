Eric Hunter Jr. enters NBA Draft; maintains college eligibility

Purdue point guard Eric Hunter Jr. will enter the NBA Draft but maintain his collegiate eligibility, leaving open the possibility of returning to the Boilermakers for another season, he announced Friday.

"Boilermaker Nation, your love and encouragement throughout my career has meant the world to me," Hunter wrote in a statement on social media. "It's always been my dream to play at the highest level."

Hunter, a four-year contributor for the Boilers, has one year of eligibility remaining because of the extra season the NCAA granted to all players during the coronavirus pandemic. He has until June 1 to decide whether to pull his name out of the draft process and return to college.

The Indianapolis native started 19 games for the Boilermakers this season, including the last 18 in a row after taking the first-string point guard job from Isaiah Thompson. Hunter averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range, including 46.8% after Jan. 30. He often guarded the opponent's top perimeter scorer and earned Big Ten All-Defense honors.

Thompson entered the transfer portal following the end of Purdue's season. Incoming freshman Braden Smith out of Westfield would be a candidate to start at point guard if Hunter departs, as would soon-to-be junior Ethan Morton, who mostly played on the wing this season.

For most of the season, the assumption was that Hunter and fellow seniors, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic, would depart the program at the end of the year, despite each having one year of eligibility remaining. All three went through Senior Day festivities at Mackey Arena. The day before that ceremony, Hunter talked like a player who was winding down his college career.

"We have a chance to go out on the highest note we could have," Hunter said before Purdue's Senior Day matchup against Indiana. "(Williams, Stefanovic and I) talked since our sophomore year about how we want to leave (the program) better than we found it. ... We just want to get to that next step, we want to get to a Final Four."

Williams and Stefanovic have announced they will move on already, but Hunter left the door open to coming back for one more year. It's possible Thompson's entry into the transfer portal changed his and the program's calculus about what would be best for Purdue going forward. As it stands now, the Boilermakers would love to have Hunter back next season, if only to provide a bridge to Smith or Morton starting at the point in 2023-24.

It's also unclear how Hunter's status will impact Purdue's recruitment of Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack, an Indianapolis native who is one of the best transfers on the market. Pack, who visited West Lafayette this week, is a 6-foot guard and it's possible the Boilermakers would find space for him and Hunter, but that would squeeze the available minutes for Brandon Newman and Morton. If Purdue were able to bring in Pack and bring back Hunter, that might allow coach Matt Painter to redshirt incoming freshmen Smith and Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer if he chooses. Painter has repeatedly extolled the virtues of a redshirt year to help players adjust to the college game. His philosophy says the player in question will likely be far more valuable as a fifth-year senior than he would be as a true freshman. The strategy worked for players like Ryan Cline and Sasha Stefanovic and this season Painter redshirted talented wing Trey Kaufman-Renn, as well.

