NAIA promotes women's wrestling to national championship status

The NAIA National Administrative Council voted Saturday to make women's wrestling the organization's 28th championship sport, graduating from invitational status. At least 40 NAIA schools must sponsor a sport before it is eligible for championship status.

The NAIA will now begin determining a national championship format and qualifying procedure, which should be announced this summer.

Indiana Tech recently concluded its second women's wrestling season, finishing 11th at the NAIA National Invitational with Sam Snow, Tehani Soares and Elly Kumza earning all-American honors.

Saint Francis, Huntington and Grace do not currently field women's or men's wrestling teams.