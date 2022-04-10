Former East Noble star Ali to play for Butler

Ali Ali, who averaged 13.9 points and shot 40.7% from 3-point range as a junior at Akron this season on the way to All-MAC honors, will transfer to Butler, he announced Saturday.

Ali is the first addition to the program for new Bulldogs coach Thad Matta, the longtime coach at Ohio State who spent this past season working as the associate athletic director overseeing basketball at Indiana. He will not be the last player the Bulldogs add this offseason: as of Sunday, they had eight scholarship players on the roster including Ali.

Ali was the first Indiana All-Star from East Noble, which went 21-4 during his senior season. This year, he led the Zips to a 24-10 record and the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, where they lost to No. 4 seed UCLA 57-53.

The 6-foot-8 forward has two years of eligibility remaining after improving significantly in each of the last two offseasons following a freshman year as a fringe starter at Akron. Ali went from averaging 1.1 points that freshman campaign to 7.2 as a sophomore and 13.9 as a junior, saw his shooting percentages go from 38.7% to 44.4% to 46% and his 3-point shooting improve from 23.1% to 34.3% to 40.7%. He was always an excellent mid-range shooter, but he can score at all three levels now and defend three positions.

The Bulldogs went 14-19 in the final season of coach LaVall Jordan's tenure and lost third-leading scorer Bryce Golden to Loyola Chicago today. Ali will play have to play a significant role if Butler is going to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 in Matta's first year at the helm.

