Tuesday, April 12, 2022 9:40 pm
Indiana Tech men's volleyball falls at NAIA National Championship
JOURNAL GAZETTE
No. 3 Indiana Tech men's volleyball gave up a two-set lead and fell 3-2 to No. 14 Georgetown at the NAIA National Championship in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday.
The Warriors won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-16 before losing three straight, 25-23, 25-13, 15-7. Mason Milan led Indiana Tech with 12 kills and Daynte Stewart had 11, Brandon Jones had 32 assists and Joey Hermes 14 digs.
The Warriors continue pool play against No. 8 Benedictine at Mesa on Thursday.
