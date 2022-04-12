Indiana Tech men's volleyball falls at NAIA National Championship

No. 3 Indiana Tech men's volleyball gave up a two-set lead and fell 3-2 to No. 14 Georgetown at the NAIA National Championship in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday.

The Warriors won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-16 before losing three straight, 25-23, 25-13, 15-7. Mason Milan led Indiana Tech with 12 kills and Daynte Stewart had 11, Brandon Jones had 32 assists and Joey Hermes 14 digs.

The Warriors continue pool play against No. 8 Benedictine at Mesa on Thursday.