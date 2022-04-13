Purdue officially signs 7-foot-2 Will Berg of Sweden

Purdue officially announced the signing of 7-foot-2 center Will Berg from Stockholm, Sweden, this morning. Berg committed in December and sent in his National Letter of Intent today, completing a four-man 2022 recruiting class for the Boilermakers that also includes guards Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and Cam Heide. Loyer is a Homestead graduate and Smith is Indiana Mr. Basketball.

"We're excited to add Will to our 2022 signing class," Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a news release. “Will has really developed the last couple years and can play facing the basket and with his back to the basket. He has put a lot of work into his game and his best basketball is ahead of him. He has a bright future at Purdue.”

Berg is the latest in a long line of super-sized players who have decided to call Purdue home in recent years, joining AJ Hammons, Isaac Haas, Matt Haarms and Zach Edey, all of whom stand at least 7 feet tall. If Berg stays at Purdue for four years, the Boilermakers will have 12 straight years of at least one player 7-2 or taller on the roster.

During the NCAA Tournament in March, Painter was asked about how his program developed a reputation as a home for extremely tall centers.

"First of all, we work really hard to try to get them in position to be effective," Painter said. "It's more of a ball screen motion kind of landscape in our game, and rightfully so because the ball screen's very difficult to defend and the low post-game, especially professionally, is not as much. I think analytics has had something to do with that also. But as long as the bonus is at seven (fouls) in the college game and it stays put, if you can get guys that can shoot 65, 70 % and they can get the ball from 5-8 feet, it just makes sense.

"But you have to get the right guys. We can talk about seven to eight different guys in the past 15 years and they look at it and they know, like, hey, we're going to get the ball if we go here. Sometimes those big guys that go other places, they can get the ball but they've got to get it off the glass, they've got to run on the break, they've got to dive to get it, which there's nothing wrong with any of those things because they're all great, but will they really get it, be a focal point of their offense? I think that's the question for size when they get recruited.

"We show them through numbers now. I think that's the piece. Before everybody gets on the phone and says, oh, we run or we're a fast break team and there were no numbers to be seen. Now you can show them numbers, okay, here's our offensive efficiency, here's how much we get the ball inside."

Berg had offers from Illinois and Utah State and visited the Aggies before choosing the Boilermakers. He is not quite as much of a back-to-the-basket player as Haas or Edey, but rather in the mold of Haarms, a capable shot-blocker and rebounder who can also run the floor and pass the ball out of the post. He has significant ball-handling skills for a player his size and the beginnings of a capable jump shot. By the time he reached his fourth year at Purdue, Haarms had developed the ability to knock down 3-pointers and it's not a stretch to think Berg will do the same.

The Swede joins a roster that is losing Trevion Williams, leaving big shoes to fill at the backup center spot – Williams was an Honorable Mention All-American in 2020-21 and then took a bench role to make room for Edey this season, playing well enough in that slot to win Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. The 7-4 Edey, who was named an AP Honorable Mention All-American this season, has three years of eligibility left, but has not yet announced whether he plans to return or even whether he will test the NBA Draft waters. The assumption is he will be back, but that could change if an NBA team tells him he'll go in the first round. Either way, Berg is likely to play at least 10-12 minutes per game as a freshman in 2022-23.

