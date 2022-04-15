Furst undergoes foot surgery, will be ready for fall

Purdue forward Caleb Furst, a Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian graduate, underwent surgery on his left foot Tuesday and will miss most of summer workouts, the Boilermakers announced Friday.

Furst is expected to be at full strength when the fall semester begins in August.

The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball played 34 games for the Boilermakers as a true freshman this season, starting 12 and averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 57.3% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range in 14.6 minutes per contest.

Furst had a huge performance in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 against Yale, when he scored 10 points on 2-for-2 shooting, grabbed four rebounds, notched two steals and played 21 minutes in a Boilermaker victory. He only played nine minutes in Purdue's Round of 32 win over Texas, but made one of the biggest shots of the game, putting the Boilermakers ahead 46-44 with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the corner with 13:32 left on the way to another win.

It's bad luck for the former Brave he got hurt now, entering what could be a crucial offseason for him. As it stands now, he is essentially the primary backup at two positions, power forward and center, behind Mason Gillis and Zach Edey, respectively, although it remains somewhat unclear whether Edey will return next season (he is likely to do so, but a very good NBA evaluation could change that thinking).

The Boilermakers might try some super-big lineups next season with Gillis, Furst and Edey on the floor at the same time, but the more likely option is Furst will be a jack-of-all-trades fill-in when either Edey or Gillis is on the bench. Much also depends on the readiness of 7-foot-2 incoming freshman William Berg and whether he is good enough to merit minutes immediately. Having the summer could have helped Furst entrench himself in that role, but he will now have to make up for lost time in August, September and October.

