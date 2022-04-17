PFW volleyball beats McKendree

The No. 6 seed Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team defeated No. 3 seed McKendree in four sets (26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22) in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday in Labanon, Illinois.

With the win, the Mastodons will travel to Chicago to take on No. 2 Loyola Chicago on Wednesday in the MIVA semifinals. This is the first time the Mastodons have advanced to the MIVA semifinals since 2019.

The Mastodons improved to 16-12. McKendree, who entered the match No. 15 in the AVCA poll, concludes its season at 14-11.

Mastodon senior Kade Bontrager finished with a career-high 19 digs to go with eight kills and three blocks. Vicente Ibarra hit .517 with 18 kills, his second most in a match this season. Jon Diedrich also had 18 kills. He hit .293. Freshman setter Zach Solomon led an offense which hit .317 on the night and out-hit McKendree in all four sets. Solomon totaled 45 assists, 11 digs, two kills and two aces.