Edey to play junior season for Boilermakers

Purdue center Zach Edey will be back for another season with the Boilermakers, he announced this afternoon.

"I’m officially coming back for year three, love this campus and the people it has led me to so far,” the 7-foot-4 Edey wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Definitely ready to get to work again. See you in Mackey”

Edey enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore this year, averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just 19 minutes per contest while shooting 64.8% from the field, third in the country and fifth in Purdue history. The Toronto native became the first player in the last 30 years to average 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block in less than 20 minutes per contest and just the fifth to do so in less than 25 minutes per game.

For his efforts, Edey was named Honorable Mention All-American and Second-Team All-Big Ten. He was not projected as a draft pick and another offseason to get better as a passer and ball-handler and potentially develop some kind of face-up game can only benefit his stock.

Edey wrested the starting center job away from Trevion Williams, who had been an Honorable Mention All-American the previous season, but Williams more often than not was on the floor at the end of games and actually averaged more minutes per contest than Edey (20.1 to 19). Williams has already announced his departure from Purdue after four seasons, meaning Edey will be the Boilermakers' go-to player down low next season for likely at least 25-30 minutes per game. The big Canadian has never been more than a part-time player and has been wildly productive in that role, but it remains to be seen how he will fare when Purdue's offense is running through him on almost every possession. There were games this season (a 25-point performance in 22 minutes against Michigan State in East Lansing was among the most memorable) in which Edey carried the load at center almost by himself, but he has yet been asked to do so on an every-night basis. The Trevion Williams Safety Net, ready to be deployed if Edey appeared to be struggling or got in foul trouble, is no longer operative.

Edey was a very good back-to-the-basket player this season and improved considerably from his freshman year at doing his work before the catch so he could get the ball in good position and use his size to bully smaller defenders at the rim. Purdue got at least two or three essentially free baskets almost every game because Edey would get the ball two feet from the hoop and simply it in over a helpless defender. Lobs over the top to Edey became an offensive staple for the Boilermakers, as well, and passes that would have been far too tall for anyone else turned into alley-oop dunks.

While Edey is outstanding at scoring the ball once he gets it in the post, he is not as good as a passer as Williams was. Williams was the best passing big man in the country for the last three seasons and there were dozens of possessions on which the opponent would send a double team at Williams in the post and the 6-10 Chicagoan would respond with a pass to a wide-open shooter on the perimeter. Edey improved as a passer this year, but he has not quite mastered the art of the kick-out pass yet and that will likely be a focus for him this offseason. Edey will be surrounded by shooters like Brandon Newman, Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton, Fletcher Loyer and potentially Eric Hunter Jr. and to take full advantage of the way he warps the defense's center of gravity, he'll have to get better against double-teams.

In addition, the IMG Academy product will have to get stronger with the ball in his hands. If he's going to be on the floor in end-of-game situations, he has to avoid permitting smaller players to claw the ball away from him. Purdue coach Matt Painter complained many times this season that Edey's enormous size caused referees to officiate him differently, letting hard contact go by without a whistle on a regular basis. If the officials don't change their habits, Edey will have to be that much better at playing through contact and handling the ball against pressure.

Even with Williams gone, Edey will not be alone on the depth chart at center. The Boilermakers are bringing in 7-2 William Berg in the 2022 recruiting class and the Swede will likely serve as Edey's understudy this season. The two are different players – Berg is more in the mold of Matt Haarms, a gangly rim-runner who can block shots and occasionally spot up for 3, while Edey is more ground-bound and strong in the lower body – meaning Purdue's offense will look significantly different with Berg on the court than it does with Edey. It remains to be seen how physically ready Berg will be when he arrives on campus and he could redshirt this season, as Haarms did in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign. Even if Berg redshirts, facing Edey in the post every day in practice can only benefit him.

If Berg isn't ready to soak up 10-12 minutes per game behind Edey, Blackhawk Christian graduate and 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst could take on the role of backup center. Furst is also the primary backup power forward behind Mason Gillis, but he brings a variety of skills to the table (shooting, rebounding and energy are the most prominent at this stage of his career) and might be able to cobble together 15-20 minutes per game at both spots.

Regardless of the development of Berg and Furst, Purdue will once again possess one of the best center combinations in the country simply by virtue of having Edey back in the fold. Having a coordinated 7-4 presence in the middle puts a pretty high floor on the next version of the Boilermakers.

